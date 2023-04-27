Jerry Springer’s Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : Legendary Talk Show Host Jerry Springer Dead at 79

More details about Jerry Springer's cause of death have been confirmed.

The legendary broadcast host, who helmed The Jerry Springer Show for 27 years, died of pancreatic cancer, his representative and friend Jean Galvin told NBC News.

Jerry passed away at his suburban Chicago home on April 27 following what his family described as a brief illness, per their statement to E! News. He was 79.

"Jerry's ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word," Galvin said on behalf of Springer's family in a statement obtained by E! News. "He's irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on."

Following news of his death, Maury Povich paid tribute to the talk show host, describing him as a "joyful, smart and, in his own way, a unique showman."