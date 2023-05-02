Kim Kardashian's Met Gala 2023 Look Might Be Her Most Iconic Ever

Watch : Kim Kardashian Has a Purr-fect Time With Karl Lagerfeld's Cat

It's time to keep up with Kim Kardashian's latest jaw-dropping Met Gala appearance.

The Kardashians star made a bold fashion statement while arriving to the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute benefit in NYC on May 1 wearing custom Schiaparelli.

Just days ago, Kim gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her Met Gala prep during a visit to Lagerfeld's office. She also posed for pics with the late Chanel designer's famous cat, Choupette, in a gallery of purr-fectly sweet snapshots.

"Had a date with @choupetteofficiel in Paris," Kim shared in an April 26 Instagram post. "We then spent some time at @karllagerfeld's office to get a little inspiration for the Met."

Kim's latest solo Met Gala appearance is a noticeable contrast from last year when she attended with then-boyfriend Pete Davidson. Kim—who went blond for the occasion—wore Marilyn Monroe's famous nude gown designed by Bob Mackie along with a white fuzzy shawl while Pete rocked a Dior suit and sunglasses.