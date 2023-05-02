Kim Kardashian's Met Gala 2023 Look Might Be Her Most Iconic Ever

Kim Kardashian outdid herself on the Met Gala 2023 red carpet in yet another jaw-dropping gown. See every detail of her haute couture ensemble during fashion's biggest night honoring Karl Lagerfeld.

Watch: Kim Kardashian Has a Purr-fect Time With Karl Lagerfeld's Cat

It's time to keep up with Kim Kardashian's latest jaw-dropping Met Gala appearance.

The Kardashians star made a bold fashion statement while arriving to the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute benefit in NYC on May 1 wearing custom Schiaparelli.

(See every star on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet.)

Just days ago, Kim gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her Met Gala prep during a visit to Lagerfeld's office. She also posed for pics with the late Chanel designer's famous cat, Choupette, in a gallery of purr-fectly sweet snapshots.

"Had a date with @choupetteofficiel in Paris," Kim shared in an April 26 Instagram post. "We then spent some time at @karllagerfeld's office to get a little inspiration for the Met."

Kim's latest solo Met Gala appearance is a noticeable contrast from last year when she attended with then-boyfriend Pete Davidson. Kim—who went blond for the occasion—wore Marilyn Monroe's famous nude gown designed by Bob Mackie along with a white fuzzy shawl while Pete rocked a Dior suit and sunglasses.

photos
Kardashian-Jenner Family's Met Gala Appearances

Since attending her first Met Gala in 2013 while seven months pregnant with daughter North West, Kim has been a staple at the annual fashion fanfare walking the carpet almost every year since her debut. Who could forget the now-iconic floral-print Givenchy dress the mother of four turned heads in all those years ago?

Although, between unbelievably tight corsets and latex to black face coverings, Kim never ceases to amaze at the Met.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Keep reading to see all of the Kardashian-Jenners on the Met Gala red carpet!

