Breaking Down the British Line of Succession Ahead of King Charles III's Coronation

King Charles III's coronation is finally here. But who else is in line to the throne? Here is a full breakdown.

An event 70 years in the making is upon us.

Nearly eight months after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning royal, the monarchy's new era is here. King Charles III's coronation ceremony takes place on May 6, with the 74-year-old and Queen Camilla being crowned in a celebration at London's Westminster Abbey.

King Charles' coronation will be a historic one as the royal is the oldest-ever person to assume the British throne and his crowning will be the first ever to be live-streamed. Set to attend the grand event? Both of Charles' sons: Prince William and Prince Harry, who are just two of the royals included in the monarchy's long roster of heirs, with the royal family experiencing its first shift in the line of succession in 76 years after the Queen's passing.

So, who else is in line to watch the throne? Harry's two children with Meghan MarklePrincess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are also in the mix.

Here's the line of succession for the British throne:

 

Prince William

King Charles III and the late Princess Diana's first child and Queen Elizabeth II's grandson. 

Prince George

Prince William and Kate Middleton's oldest child, King Charles' grandson and Queen Elizabeth II's great-grandchild. 

Princess Charlotte

The first and only daughter of Prince William. 

Prince Louis

Prince William's third child. 

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

King Charles' second son.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

The first child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

Prince Harry's second child. 

Prince Andrew, Duke of York

The second oldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and younger brother to King Charles.

Beatrice of York

The oldest daughter of Prince Andrew. 

Sienna Elizabeth

The first official photo of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli's first daughter has yet to be released.

Princess Eugenie of York

Prince Andrew's second daughter. 

August Philip Hawke Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's son.

Prince Edward, Earl of Essex

Queen Elizabeth II's youngest son and and younger brother to King Charles.

James, Viscount Severn

Son of Prince Edward.

Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor

Daughter of Prince Edward.

Princess Anne, the Princess Royal

The only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and and younger sister to King Charles.

Peter Phillips

The son of Princess Anne. 

Savannah Phillips

The first daughter of Peter Phillips and the great-granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II.

Isla Phillips

The second daughter of Peter Phillips and the great-granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II.

Zara Tindall

The daughter of Princess Anne. 

