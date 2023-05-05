Breaking Down the British Line of Succession Ahead of King Charles III's Coronation

Watch : Why Sarah Ferguson Isn't Attending King Charles' Coronation

An event 70 years in the making is upon us.

Nearly eight months after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning royal, the monarchy's new era is here. King Charles III's coronation ceremony takes place on May 6, with the 74-year-old and Queen Camilla being crowned in a celebration at London's Westminster Abbey.

King Charles' coronation will be a historic one as the royal is the oldest-ever person to assume the British throne and his crowning will be the first ever to be live-streamed. Set to attend the grand event? Both of Charles' sons: Prince William and Prince Harry, who are just two of the royals included in the monarchy's long roster of heirs, with the royal family experiencing its first shift in the line of succession in 76 years after the Queen's passing.

So, who else is in line to watch the throne? Harry's two children with Meghan Markle, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are also in the mix.