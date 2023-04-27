Lea Michele Shares Family Update After Son's Hospitalization

Watch : Lea Michele Shares Family Health Update at TIME 100 Gala

Lea Michele's son Ever Leo Reich is on the road to recovery.

More than a month after sharing that her and husband Zandy Reich's 2-year-old was hospitalized for an undisclosed health issue, the Funny Girl star is sharing how he's doing.

"Everyone is doing really well," Lea exclusively told E! News at the 2023 Time100 Gala April 26. "It's certainly been a challenging month but the most incredible support from my cast and from my family. They're my family as well."

The Glee alum, who is set to continue playing Fanny Brice in the revival of the hit Broadway musical until it bows out Sept. 3, added, "I've been having the most incredible journey with Funny Girl and this dream come true." (To hear more from Lea and other stars at the Time100 Gala, tune in to E! News tonight at 11 p.m.)

Lea, who was chosen as one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people of 2023, performed "Don't Rain on My Parade" onstage at the gala, a song she previously performed on the Fox series.