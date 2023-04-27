Exclusive

Lea Michele Shares Family Update After Son's Hospitalization

More than a month after her son Ever Leo Reich was hospitalized, Lea Michele gave an update on how he’s doing. Here’s what the Glee alum shared.

Lea Michele's son Ever Leo Reich is on the road to recovery.

More than a month after sharing that her and husband Zandy Reich's 2-year-old was hospitalized for an undisclosed health issue, the Funny Girl star is sharing how he's doing.

"Everyone is doing really well," Lea exclusively told E! News at the 2023 Time100 Gala April 26. "It's certainly been a challenging month but the most incredible support from my cast and from my family. They're my family as well."

The Glee alum, who is set to continue playing Fanny Brice in the revival of the hit Broadway musical until it bows out Sept. 3, added, "I've been having the most incredible journey with Funny Girl and this dream come true." (To hear more from Lea and other stars at the Time100 Gala, tune in to E! News tonight at 11 p.m.)

Lea, who was chosen as one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people of 2023, performed "Don't Rain on My Parade" onstage at the gala, a song she previously performed on the Fox series.

In March, the 36-year-old was absent from several Funny Girl performances due to Ever's hospitalization

The actress had missed a few performances of Funny Girl in March following her son's hospitalization. She shared on her Instagram Stories a photo of a gift she received from her fellow cast and crew—a large bouquet of flowers with a note that read, "Dear Lea & Zandy, We Are Sending Love And Support Your Way. Much Love, Your Funny Girl Family."

Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

Earlier this month, Lea gave an update on her toddler's illness. "Today was a hard day," she wrote on her Instagram Stories. "As parents, we have to be strong for our kids. But sometimes, you just want to break down and cry (hidden in the bathroom or closet is usually best. Today I chose hospital bathroom)."

The Scream Queens star continued, "These hard times show you truly what matters and is important in life and how much we have to be grateful for. "It's been hard to say the least, but our boy is such a champ and is going to be ok. But it still hurts."

