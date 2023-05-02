Mindy Kaling’s Latest Project Has Her Stealing the Show at the 2023 Met Gala

Never has Mindy Kaling ever failed to slay on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Questioning our take? Number one: How dare you when The Office alum turned up at the 2023 Met Gala May 1 wearing a while jewel-encrusted layered gown from Jonathan Simkhai. (See all the glam looks from fashion's biggest night here.)
Of course, Mindy is no stranger to going all out for the first Monday in May as she's donned several show-stopping looks over the years. Most recently, for the 2022 Met Gala's "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" theme, the Never Have I Ever creator arrived in a stunning lilac gown from Prabal Gurung featuring a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.
However, this event, which honored the late Karl Lagerfeld, marks a major milestone for the Mindy Project alum, who walked the famed steps for the first time 10 years ago. For the 2013 "Punk" theme, she donned a purple Lela Rose gown, posing alongside her Office co-star and ex B.J. Novak on the red carpet.
In fact, the pair can often be found together posing during major events—most recently at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in March.
And while their close friendship has led to rekindled romance rumors over the years—with B.J. even playing a role in the life of her daughter Katherine, 5, and son Spencer, 2—they simply shrug off the speculation.
"It doesn't bother me," Mindy explained to Marie Claire last August. "He's the godparent to both my kids—and they have such a great relationship—and so far [the rumors haven't] affected my happiness at all, it hasn't affected my kids or BJ… If that's what is going to be titillating to people, I'll take it."
Scroll on to see all the red carpet glam from the 2023 Met Gala.