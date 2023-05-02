Mindy Kaling’s Latest Project Has Her Stealing the Show at the 2023 Met Gala

Watch : Met Gala 2023: This Year's Theme EXPLAINED

Never has Mindy Kaling ever failed to slay on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Questioning our take? Number one: How dare you when The Office alum turned up at the 2023 Met Gala May 1 wearing a while jewel-encrusted layered gown from Jonathan Simkhai. (See all the glam looks from fashion's biggest night here.)



Of course, Mindy is no stranger to going all out for the first Monday in May as she's donned several show-stopping looks over the years. Most recently, for the 2022 Met Gala's "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" theme, the Never Have I Ever creator arrived in a stunning lilac gown from Prabal Gurung featuring a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.



However, this event, which honored the late Karl Lagerfeld, marks a major milestone for the Mindy Project alum, who walked the famed steps for the first time 10 years ago. For the 2013 "Punk" theme, she donned a purple Lela Rose gown, posing alongside her Office co-star and ex B.J. Novak on the red carpet.