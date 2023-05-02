Mindy Kaling’s Latest Project Has Her Stealing the Show at the 2023 Met Gala

Mindy Kaling arrived at the 2023 Met Gala, which honored the late Karl Lagerfeld, wearing a white Jonathan Simkhai gown. Scroll on to her look at the May 1 event.

By Meaghan Kirby May 02, 2023 1:16 AMTags
Never has Mindy Kaling ever failed to slay on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. 

Questioning our take? Number one: How dare you when The Office alum turned up at the 2023 Met Gala May 1 wearing a while jewel-encrusted layered gown from Jonathan Simkhai. (See all the glam looks from fashion's biggest night here.)

  
Of course, Mindy is no stranger to going all out for the first Monday in May as she's donned several show-stopping looks over the years. Most recently, for the 2022 Met Gala's "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" theme, the Never Have I Ever creator arrived in a stunning lilac gown from Prabal Gurung featuring a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. 


However, this event, which honored the late Karl Lagerfeld, marks a major milestone for the Mindy Project alum, who walked the famed steps for the first time 10 years ago. For the 2013 "Punk" theme, she donned a purple Lela Rose gown, posing alongside her Office co-star and ex B.J. Novak on the red carpet.

photos
Mindy Kaling's Best Looks

In fact, the pair can often be found together posing during major events—most recently at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in March. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

And while their close friendship has led to rekindled romance rumors over the years—with B.J. even playing a role in the life of her daughter Katherine, 5, and son Spencer, 2—they simply shrug off the speculation.

"It doesn't bother me," Mindy explained to Marie Claire last August. "He's the godparent to both my kids—and they have such a great relationship—and so far [the rumors haven't] affected my happiness at all, it hasn't affected my kids or BJ… If that's what is going to be titillating to people, I'll take it."

Scroll on to see all the red carpet glam from the 2023 Met Gala.

John Shearer/WireImage

Cardi B

In Thom Browne

John Shearer/WireImage

Pedro Pascal

In Valentino

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

In Schiaparelli

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Bad Bunny

In Jacquemus

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jared Leto

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

In Jean Paul Gaultier

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Stephanie Hsu

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gisele Bundchen

In Chanel SS07 Couture

John Shearer/WireImage

Maluma

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Viola Davis

In Valentino

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lizzo

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jenna Ortega

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton

In Marc Jacobs

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway

In Atelier Versace

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Doja Cat

In Oscar de la Renta

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Billie Eilish

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie

In Chanel

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Bradley Cooper

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Janelle Monae

In Thom Browne

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

In Gucci

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Halle Bailey

In Gucci

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Alexandra Daddario

In Dior Haute Couture by Maria Grazia Chiuri

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Erykah Badu

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Alexa Chung

In Roisin Pierce

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Carolyn Murphy

photos
View More Photos From Met Gala 2023: Red Carpet Fashion

