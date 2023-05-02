How Gigi Hadid Is Honoring Karl Lagerfeld at Met Gala 2023

Gigi Hadid stepped onto the Met Gala 2023 red carpet to pay tribute to her late collaborator Karl Lagerfeld.

Gigi Hadid is tipping a hat to Karl Lagerfeld.

The supermodel arrived to the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 in an edgy Givenchy ensemble alongside creative director Matthew Williams. Her dress included a black corset top with a sheer train and plenty of pearls, honoring Lagerfeld with her black-and-white color palette and the gemstone associated with Chanel. (See every star on the Met Gala red carpet HERE.)

This year's theme—"Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty"—honors the life and legacy of the late designer, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 85.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art previously announced that the theme explores "the artistic methodology and stylistic vocabulary of Karl Lagerfeld's designs through recurring themes across more than 65 years, from the 1950s to his final collection in 2019."

Some of the 150 designs featured in the exhibit, which will be open to the public until to July, are from his time as creative director of labels such as Chanel, Chloé and Fendi, among others.

"I'm so heartbroken I almost don't have words," Hadid, who appeared in a number of runway shows for Lagerfeld, wrote on Instagram at the time of his passing. "There will never be another Karl Lagerfeld. Every second with you was an honor, joy, and inspiration."

"I wish I could give you one last hug," she added. "I love you Karl. Thank you for everything. Rest In Peace."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

See more stars paying tribute to Lagerfeld on the Met Gala red carpet below.

John Shearer/WireImage

Pedro Pascal

In Valentino

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

In Schiaparelli

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Bad Bunny

In Jacquemus

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jared Leto

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

In Jean Paul Gaultier

John Shearer/WireImage

Maluma

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Viola Davis

In Valentino

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lizzo

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jenna Ortega

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton

In Marc Jacobs

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway

In Atelier Versace

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Doja Cat

In Oscar de la Renta

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Billie Eilish

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie

In Chanel

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Bradley Cooper

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Janelle Monae

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

In Gucci

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Halle Bailey

In Gucci

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Pete Davidson

In Fendi

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Serena Williams

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Allison Williams

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Lil Nas X

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gisele Bundchen

In Chanel SS07 Couture

photos
View More Photos From Met Gala 2023: Red Carpet Fashion
