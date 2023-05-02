How Gigi Hadid Is Honoring Karl Lagerfeld at Met Gala 2023

Watch : 25 Jaw-Dropping Met Gala Looks of All Time

Gigi Hadid is tipping a hat to Karl Lagerfeld.

The supermodel arrived to the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 in an edgy Givenchy ensemble alongside creative director Matthew Williams. Her dress included a black corset top with a sheer train and plenty of pearls, honoring Lagerfeld with her black-and-white color palette and the gemstone associated with Chanel. (See every star on the Met Gala red carpet HERE.)

This year's theme—"Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty"—honors the life and legacy of the late designer, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 85.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art previously announced that the theme explores "the artistic methodology and stylistic vocabulary of Karl Lagerfeld's designs through recurring themes across more than 65 years, from the 1950s to his final collection in 2019."

Some of the 150 designs featured in the exhibit, which will be open to the public until to July, are from his time as creative director of labels such as Chanel, Chloé and Fendi, among others.