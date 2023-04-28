Mother’s Day 2023: The Best Sales & Deals on Gifts From Kate Spade, Coach, Nordstrom Rack, and More

Treat mom to amazing Mother's Day gifts from Good American, adidas, Anthropologie, BaubleBar, and more.

By Marenah Dobin Apr 28, 2023 11:00 AMTags
E! Insider Shop, Mother's Day Sales and DealsGetty Images

Mother's Day will be here before you know it. If you don't want to stress out, wondering if your mom's presents will be delivered in time, shop sooner rather than later. If you want to pamper mom and stick to your budget, there are some unbelievable discounts on beauty productsfashionhome essentials, and wellness products.

Shop Nordstrom Rack gifts for less than $25. Don't miss these deals on UGG, Nike, Tory Burch, Olaplex and more during the Nordstrom Limited Time Sale.  Save up to 75% on handbags, shoes, and accessories from Kate Spade. Get up to $200 on Dyson vacuums, hair tools, and more.

If you want to plan out your spending, here's your guide to the best deals of the weekend, sorted in alphabetical order for your convenience.

Mother's Day Deals and Sales

Adidas

Save up to 40% on clothes, shoes, and more from adidas.

Adina's

Save 40% sitewide on jewelry from Adina's. Discount applied at checkout.

American Eagle

American Eagle shoppers can save 40% on jeans and 30% on t-shirts and tank tops. Get shorts for $34.95.

Anthropologie

Save 30% on Mother's Day gifts from Anthropologie.

BaubleBar

Save 20% sitewide at BaubleBar with styles starting at $10.

Beachwaver

Save up to 80% on certified open box hair tools from Beachwaver.

Coach

Save up to 50% on select styles from Coach.

Coach Outlet

Get up to 70% off Coach bags, shoes, and accessories.

Cosabella

Use the code Friends25 to save 25% sitewide at Cosabella.

Dyson

Save up to $200 on Dyson vacuums, hair tools, and more.

First Aid Beauty

Don't miss these buy one, get one free deals on First Aid Beauty's Ultra Repair Cream.

Frasier Sterling

When you buy two styles, you'll get two free when you use the code HAUL at Frasier Sterling.

Good American

Save 25% sitewide at Khloe Kardashian's Good American. This includes an extra 25% off sale styles.

Herbivore Botanicals

Use the code GIFTLOVE to save 20% on Herbivore gift sets and skincare tools.

Hurom

Save 15% on Hurom juicers.

IT Cosmetics

Buy one, get one free on these top-selling makeup and skincare products from IT Cosmetics.

J.Crew

Use the code SALEONSALE to get an EXTRA 60% off J.Crew sale styles.

Kate Spade

Don't miss these 75% off deals on Kate Spade bags, shoes, accessories, and more.

Kiehl's

Save 25% sitewide at Kiehl's.

Nordstrom

Don't miss these deals on UGG, Nike, Tory Burch, Olaplex and more during the Nordstrom Limited Time Sale.

Nordstrom Rack

Shop Nordstrom Rack Mother's Day deals with options to find gifts less than $25, less than $50, less than $100, and more specific parameters. 

T3

Save 20% sitewide on T3 hair dryers, curling irons, flat irons, hot rollers, and more hair tools.

Vince Camuto

Save 30% sitewide when you shop at Vince Camuto.

QVC

Save 30% on thousands of finds at the QVC Friends and Family Sale.

Still shopping for Mother's Day? You'll love these picks from lululemon.

