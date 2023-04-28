Mother’s Day 2023: The Best Sales & Deals on Gifts From Kate Spade, Coach, Nordstrom Rack, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Mother's Day will be here before you know it. If you don't want to stress out, wondering if your mom's presents will be delivered in time, shop sooner rather than later. If you want to pamper mom and stick to your budget, there are some unbelievable discounts on beauty products, fashion, home essentials, and wellness products.

Shop Nordstrom Rack gifts for less than $25. Don't miss these deals on UGG, Nike, Tory Burch, Olaplex and more during the Nordstrom Limited Time Sale. Save up to 75% on handbags, shoes, and accessories from Kate Spade. Get up to $200 on Dyson vacuums, hair tools, and more.

If you want to plan out your spending, here's your guide to the best deals of the weekend, sorted in alphabetical order for your convenience.