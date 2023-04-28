Mother’s Day 2023: The Best Sales & Deals on Gifts From Kate Spade, Coach, Nordstrom Rack, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Mother's Day will be here before you know it. If you don't want to stress out, wondering if your mom's presents will be delivered in time, shop sooner rather than later. If you want to pamper mom and stick to your budget, there are some unbelievable discounts on beauty products, fashion, home essentials, and wellness products.
Shop Nordstrom Rack gifts for less than $25. Don't miss these deals on UGG, Nike, Tory Burch, Olaplex and more during the Nordstrom Limited Time Sale. Save up to 75% on handbags, shoes, and accessories from Kate Spade. Get up to $200 on Dyson vacuums, hair tools, and more.
If you want to plan out your spending, here's your guide to the best deals of the weekend, sorted in alphabetical order for your convenience.
Mother's Day Deals and Sales
Adidas
Save up to 40% on clothes, shoes, and more from adidas.
Adina's
Save 40% sitewide on jewelry from Adina's. Discount applied at checkout.
Anthropologie
Save 30% on Mother's Day gifts from Anthropologie.
BaubleBar
Save 20% sitewide at BaubleBar with styles starting at $10.
Beachwaver
Save up to 80% on certified open box hair tools from Beachwaver.
Coach
Save up to 50% on select styles from Coach.
Coach Outlet
Get up to 70% off Coach bags, shoes, and accessories.
Cosabella
Use the code Friends25 to save 25% sitewide at Cosabella.
Dyson
Save up to $200 on Dyson vacuums, hair tools, and more.
First Aid Beauty
Don't miss these buy one, get one free deals on First Aid Beauty's Ultra Repair Cream.
Frasier Sterling
When you buy two styles, you'll get two free when you use the code HAUL at Frasier Sterling.
Good American
Save 25% sitewide at Khloe Kardashian's Good American. This includes an extra 25% off sale styles.
Herbivore Botanicals
Use the code GIFTLOVE to save 20% on Herbivore gift sets and skincare tools.
Hurom
Save 15% on Hurom juicers.
IT Cosmetics
Buy one, get one free on these top-selling makeup and skincare products from IT Cosmetics.
J.Crew
Use the code SALEONSALE to get an EXTRA 60% off J.Crew sale styles.
Kiehl's
Save 25% sitewide at Kiehl's.
Nordstrom
Don't miss these deals on UGG, Nike, Tory Burch, Olaplex and more during the Nordstrom Limited Time Sale.
Nordstrom Rack
Shop Nordstrom Rack Mother's Day deals with options to find gifts less than $25, less than $50, less than $100, and more specific parameters.
T3
Save 20% sitewide on T3 hair dryers, curling irons, flat irons, hot rollers, and more hair tools.
Vince Camuto
Save 30% sitewide when you shop at Vince Camuto.
QVC
Save 30% on thousands of finds at the QVC Friends and Family Sale.
Still shopping for Mother's Day? You'll love these picks from lululemon.