Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk Officially Canceled By Meta

Facebook has unfriended Red Table Talk.

After five seasons on the social media platform, Red Table Talk, the online talk show—hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, her mom, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and daughter Willow Smith—has officially come to an end. Jada confirmed the Facebook Watch series' cancelation on social media.

"We are so grateful to have had such a beautiful partnership with Facebook Watch and we are sorry to see the entire team disband," the 51-year-old wrote in an Instagram statement April 27. "We wish everyone well in their new journeys to come."

However, the Girls Trip star noted that there may still be opportunities to take a seat at the red table, adding, "We at Red Table are in talks of finding a new home and we'll see you soon."

Jada captioned the Instagram post, "It was the journey for me," alongside a dancing, champagne glass and red heart emoji.

The cancelation comes amid Facebook's shift away from original programming to Virtual Reality experiences, per Deadline.