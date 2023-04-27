Every NSFW Confession Meghan Trainor Has Made About Her Marriage to Daryl Sabara

Watch : Meghan Trainor Makes NSFW Confession About Sex Life With Husband

Forget making us look because Meghan Trainor is all about leaving us shook.

The "All About the Bass" singer has never been shy about sharing intimate details about her marriage to Daryl Sabara, including their visit to a sex shop and bedroom confessions that are NSFW. Parents to 2-year-old son Riley, Meghan and the Spy Kids star have been pretty much inseparable since they began dating in 2016, with Meghan explaining that her romance with Daryl is "different than any other relationship" she'd previously been in.

"That cheesy thing that everyone says, 'When you know, you know,'" Meghan, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, told E! News in 2018. "I knew something, we both knew, like, 'Well, this is crazy.' That's what we would say, looking at each other. Like, 'This isn't normal.'"

Also unsual? The couple's two-toilet bathroom setup that had the Internet buzzing and Meghan's recent revelation that she wishes Daryl's penis was "smaller" because intercourse has been a "nightmare" for her because he's a "big boy." (Perhaps a line that should be included in any re-recordings of her song "Dear Future Husband"?)