Every NSFW Confession Meghan Trainor Has Made About Her Marriage to Daryl Sabara

With Meghan Trainor detaiIing her “nightmare sex” with husband Daryl Sabara, we’re looking back at every time the pop star has offered TMI about their marriage.

By Tierney Bricker Apr 27, 2023 5:45 PMTags
CelebritiesFeaturesMeghan TrainorEntertainment
Watch: Meghan Trainor Makes NSFW Confession About Sex Life With Husband

Forget making us look because Meghan Trainor is all about leaving us shook.

The "All About the Bass" singer has never been shy about sharing intimate details about her marriage to Daryl Sabara, including their visit to a sex shop and bedroom confessions that are NSFW. Parents to 2-year-old son Riley, Meghan and the Spy Kids star have been pretty much inseparable since they began dating in 2016, with Meghan explaining that her romance with Daryl is "different than any other relationship" she'd previously been in.

"That cheesy thing that everyone says, 'When you know, you know,'" Meghan, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, told E! News in 2018. "I knew something, we both knew, like, 'Well, this is crazy.' That's what we would say, looking at each other. Like, 'This isn't normal.'"

Also unsual? The couple's two-toilet bathroom setup that had the Internet buzzing and Meghan's recent revelation that she wishes Daryl's penis was "smaller" because intercourse has been a "nightmare" for her because he's a "big boy." (Perhaps a line that should be included in any re-recordings of her song "Dear Future Husband"?)

photos
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara: Romance Rewind

All about that TMI, Meghan's lips were moving to make all of these wildest confessions about her marriage to Daryl: 

Instagram
A First to Remember

Set up by their mutual friend Chloë Grace Moretz, Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara went on their first date in July 2016. And it was on that initial outing that the couple kissed for the first time, leaving Meghan instantly smitten. 

"He was the best kisser ever," the "All About That Bass" singer raved to Cosmopolitan in 2017. "I know I'm really good at kissing, but I was shocked when he was."

Meghan went on to gush over her boyfriend's bedroom behavior and how confident he made her feel. 

"No one expressed how they liked my body out loud in the bedroom until I met Daryl," she said. "He is obsessed with it—every inch."

By date six, Meghan and the Spy Kids alum had exchanged those three little words.

Avalon.Red
Sex Shop Stop

The Internet erupted into a frenzy when photos of Meghan and Daryl leaving a Los Angeles sex shop were released in 2018. But, years later, Meghan took to TikTok to set the record straight on the viral photographs.

"It was for a friend who was too shy to buy a vibrator and lube so I brought it for her," Meghan sang in a September 2022 TikTok. "It was embarrassing."

She added, "It wasn't for us. I mean we get freaky, freaky but not too much." But Meghan did confess there was one "sad thing" about the paparazzi capturing the couple's NSFW shopping trip. 

"My husband decided to wear his beach shoes and the paparazzi got a picture of it," she shared. "Oh no! The world saw. And it was after a workout, we didn't look good."

But Meghan doesn't care about the pictures being out there. Why? "My friend had good sex," she said. "So it was worth it in the end."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Brotherly Love

Meghan's 2022 album Takin' It Back included some of her sexiest songs about her marriage, which she worked on with two surprising collaborators: her brothers Ryan and Justin Trainor.

"It's like, 'Let's just like hookup and have a good night,'" she explained on E! News' Daily Pop at the time. "And I'm like, 'God, I'm writing this with my bros.' But it's just like normal for us. We're just writing songs, telling stories."

Instagram
Potty Talk

In October 2021, it wasn't Meghan and Daryl's bedroom habits that was making headlines, but rather their bathroom preference when she revealed that they have two toilets right next to each other

"Nobody knows this, but in our bathroom, there was one toilet, and a lot of time in the middle of the night when we're with the baby, we've got to pee at the same time," Meghan explained on Spotify's Why Won't You Date Me? podcast. "So I was like, 'Can we please have two toilets next to each other?'"

She added, "We got two toilets sitting next to each other and we've only pooped together twice. We pee at the same time a lot."

After Meghan's toilet talk made headlines, she addressed all the buzz surrounding their unconventional bathroom set-up, admitting to E! News she "didn't see" the reaction coming.

"The amount of times that we pee at the same time in the middle of the night makes me so grateful that I have two toilets because I don't have to wait for him or he doesn't have to wait for me," she explained. "We're so in sync. It is gross, but I love it."

Meghan also set the record straight on social media.

"We pooped ONCE together and we laughed and said never again…," she tweeted on Oct. 6 2021. "But he will hang out with me if I'm (popping emoji) cuz WE SOULMATES." And she's not here for any s—t talk, adding, "i legit miss him when I'm away from him. And we pee together obvi."

Instagram
No Touching Rule

While she was expecting the couple's first child, Meghan revealed during an interview with TODAY Parents that she was not having pregnancy sex.

"Maybe this is weird, but mentally I can't have sex while our son is in between us," she explained in November 2020. "All my pregnancy apps say it feels really good. But all I can think about is that there's a little boy in my belly."

Even after welcoming their son Riley in February 2021, Meghan and Daryl abstained from having intercourse "for a year," she revealed on her Workin' On It podcast. 

"Do not look at me, do not touch me," Meghan said in the April 19 episode. "It took me so long to even consider having sex with him." She added that during that time, though, Daryl was a "saint" and that she still "made sure he was fine."

Instagram
Family Meeting

While trying to conceive baby No. 2, Meghan would keep her immediate family members in the loop about her sex life, "whether they like it or not."

Because she lives with her fam, including her brothers, Meghan explained she would "announce" to them, "'Hey, we're trying for a baby tonight,'" she explained to Access Hollywood.  "I'm also obsessed with the science of it, so I'm like, 'Guys, if I'm pregnant, I'm implanting right now!'"

As for her family, they weren't as enthusiastic as Meghan. "They're like, 'Ugh,'" the pop star admitted. "And I'm like, 'Well it's so cool!'"

She added, "They're my best friends. They're gonna hear it whether they like it or not."

Raymond Hall/GC Images
Growing Pains

After years of hearing Meghan gush about her sex life with Daryl, her fans were taken aback when she detailed their "painful" encounters on the Workin' On It podcast.

Speaking with her brother Ryan and guest Trisha Paytas, Meghan revealed she sometimes "can't walk" after intercourse with "big boy" Daryl. 

"I wish I could make Daryl smaller," Meghan said of her husband's member, going on to share that she has been diagnosed with vaginismus, which is defined by involuntary tensing of the vagina. "My p---y is broken, though," she said. "I have p---y anxiety."

"I thought that every woman walking around was always in pain during and after sex," she continued. "I was like, doc, are you telling me that I could have sex and not feel a single bit of pain?"

Meghan then opened up about the how the couple navigated getting pregnant with their second child, which included the "Made You Look" singer icing her vagina after sex.

"It's to the point where I'm like, 'Is it all in?'" Meghan explained. "And he's like, 'Just the tip. And I'm like, 'I can't do anymore.' I don't know how to fix that."

Trending Stories

1

Idaho Murder Suspect Claims Girls' Roommate Has Info to Help Clear Him

2

"Shocked and Saddened" Maury Povich Pays Tribute to Jerry Springer

3
Breaking

Legendary Talk Show Host Jerry Springer Dead at 79

Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Idaho Murder Suspect Claims Girls' Roommate Has Info to Help Clear Him

2

"Shocked and Saddened" Maury Povich Pays Tribute to Jerry Springer

3
Breaking

Legendary Talk Show Host Jerry Springer Dead at 79

4

Priyanka Chopra Shares What Nick Jonas Told Her the Day Malti Was Born

5

Rapper MoneySign Suede Dead After Being Stabbed in Prison, Lawyer Says