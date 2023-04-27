Stranger Things' Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton Cozy Up During Rare Red Carpet Event

Watch : Stranger Things Expanding With New Series on Netflix

From Hawkins to New York City.

Stranger Things stars Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton made a rare red carpet appearance together as they attended 2023 Brooklyn Artists Ball at the Brooklyn Museum in New York on April 25.

For the event, which was presented by Dior, the actress, 28, wore a look by the fashion house consisting of a black wool and mohair jacket with embroidered flowers and peplum, a long coordinating skirt, high socks and boots. She also wore her red hair down with curls. As for the New Mutants actor, 29, he donned a black tuxedo jacket by Dior along with matching pants and shoes.

And they weren't the only celebrity guests in attendance. Maggie Gyllenhaal, Tracee Ellis Ross, Thomas Doherty, Eli Brown and Antonia Gentry were also among the big names at the event.

The outing marked the first time Natalia and Charlie have posed together on the red carpet since May 2022, when they attended a Stranger Things season four screening in Los Angeles in May 2022. Not only their characters Nancy Wheeler and Jonathan Byers dated on the Netflix show, but the stars are also a couple in real life, with them debuting their romance on the red carpet in 2017.