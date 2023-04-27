Stranger Things' Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton Cozy Up During Rare Red Carpet Event

Stranger Things stars Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton attended the Brooklyn Artists Ball in New York on April 25. Learn more about their date night.

From Hawkins to New York City.

Stranger Things stars Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton made a rare red carpet appearance together as they attended 2023 Brooklyn Artists Ball at the Brooklyn Museum in New York on April 25.

For the event, which was presented by Dior, the actress, 28, wore a look by the fashion house consisting of a black wool and mohair jacket with embroidered flowers and peplum, a long coordinating skirt, high socks and boots. She also wore her red hair down with curls. As for the New Mutants actor, 29, he donned a black tuxedo jacket by Dior along with matching pants and shoes.

And they weren't the only celebrity guests in attendance. Maggie Gyllenhaal, Tracee Ellis Ross, Thomas Doherty, Eli Brown and Antonia Gentry were also among the big names at the event. 

The outing marked the first time Natalia and Charlie have posed together on the red carpet since May 2022, when they attended a Stranger Things season four screening in Los Angeles in May 2022. Not only their characters Nancy Wheeler and Jonathan Byers dated on the Netflix show, but the stars are also a couple in real life, with them debuting their romance on the red carpet in 2017.

 

Though they tend to keep their relationship private, Natalia spoke to Cosmopolitan U.K. about how "special" it is that she and Charlie have been able to work and navigate fame by each other's sides.

"It's an understanding that would be hard to replicate," she told the outlet May 2022. "It's an indescribable thing."

Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Dior

To learn more about the love lives of the Stranger Things cast, keep scrolling.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Millie Bobby Brown

Millie's relationship with Jake Bongiovi—the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi— dates back to at least June 2021, when Jake posted a photo of the couple on Instagram with the caption "bff <3." 

After making their red carpet debut as a couple at the BAFTA Film Awards in March 2022, the two proved that their fashion sense was in sync when they stepped out to Stranger Things' season four premiere in May wearing matching black-and-white ensembles. And later that month, Millie posted a throwback photo of Jake hanging out with her Stranger Things co-star Finn Wolfhard on set, proving that her man has her work family's stamp of appoval.

Millie announced her engagement to Jake in April 2023, posting a photo of the two sharing a laugh while the actress wore a diamond sparkler on her wedding ring finger. She captioned the snap with lyrics from "Lover" by Taylor Swift: "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all."

We rate this relationship an 11 out 10.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images; Instagram
Finn Wolfhard

Finn isn't lacking in the love department himself! The 20-year-old is currently dating actress Elsie Richter, though the two keep their relationship very private. In a November 2021 interview with The Washington Post, Finn said a fan threatened to expose Elsie's address unless Finn confirmed their relationship. He was forced to comply.

"They're like, ‘Oh, OK, I'm so sorry. We love her,' " he told the paper. "It all fades literally once you're like, ‘Hey, calm down. It's cool. I'm a real person.' It's almost like a trance or something. Maybe it's a power thing."

Most notably, Elsie appeared in seven episodes of the HBO series Doll & Em.

Finn and Elsie have been together since mid-2021. 

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton

Love blossomed in Hawkins!

Natalia, who plays Nancy Wheeler, and Charlie, who plays Jonathan Byers, have been linked since 2017 when they made their red carpet debut at The Fashion Awards in London. 

Their characters are intrinsically linked, which has led for plenty of on-screen time together, which Natalia doesn't take for granted.

"It's always really fun. We're really comfortable with each other, so we can play and feel more free, and we can talk about it before," she told Refinery29 in 2019. "There's that sense of who knows if you'll ever work together with this person ever again? Who knows? This might be your only chance to play like this." 

Despite the fact they've been public about their relationship, don't expect the couple to put everything on display. "Some people are very good about being open and sharing," Natalia told Cosmopolitan in May 2022, "and other people feel a little more comfortable holding some things for themselves."

instagram
Gaten Matarazzo

Gaten, who plays Dustin, has been dating girlfriend Lizzy Yu for more than four years. He made note of their anniversary with a cute Instagram post on March 7, posting a picture of Lizzy captioned: "Four years? That's dope. I love you. Thanks for being my best friend. Happy anniversary goob."

In May 2021, the couple attended prom together! Gaten posted a photo on Instagram of the couple all dressed up with caption: "Got to go to prom with this goober. Thanks for letting me tag along broski. Love you"

Gaten and Lizzy live together in New Jersey—with three cats!—which was revealed in a May 2022 interview with Esquire. Lizzy is an actress herself and will soon appear in Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender adaptation.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Joe Keery

Joe has been dating actress Maika Monroe since 2017. 

According to GQ, the couple met at a party in Los Angeles in 2017. That same year, they worked together on the film After Everything before going public with their relationship at the season two premiere of Stranger Things.

Joe and Maika keep things pretty private on social media, but often support each other at red carpet events and award shows. Most recently, the two appeared at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2022.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Maya Hawke

Maya, who joined Stranger Things as Robin in season three, has been dating musician Spencer Barnett since early 2022. The two were spotted celebrating Valentine's Day together in New York City and were seen in Paris together later in the month.

Maya previously dated actor Tom Sturridge.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Noah Schnapp

While there were rumblings that Noah, who plays Will Byers, dated Millie in the early days of the show, the two appear to simply be the best of friends. In February 2022, Noah posted a series of photos from Millie's 18th birthday party on Instagram, which included shots of Millie's boyfriend Jake. 

He came out as gay in January 2023, noting in a TikTok video that his friends and family were unfazed when they learned of his sexuality. "When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years," he recalled, "and all they said was 'we know.'"

At the moment, Noah appears to be single.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Caleb McLaughlin

In an interview with Wired in 2021, Caleb, who plays Lucas, said he was single. 

However, Caleb maintained that he's always going to keep things close to the vest. "If I'm actually dating someone, if I'm in a relationship," he said, "you wouldn't know."

