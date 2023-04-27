Nordstrom 75% Off Shoe Deals: Tory Burch, Katy Perry, Nike, Dolce Vita, BCBG, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Shoes can really change up an outfit. You can go for a cool, casual look with some sneakers or you can dress up any ensemble with your favorite pair of heels. You can never have too many shoes, right? If you want to expand your footwear collection, but you're on a budget, it's always a smart idea to look for some deals.
Right now, you can save up to 75% on boots, sandals, flats, loafers, sneakers and more during the Nordstrom Limited Time Sale. Here are some standout picks from top brands including Tory Burch, BCBG, Vince Camuto, Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Nike, Marc Fisher, Franco Sarto, and DKNY.
Nordstrom Shoe Deals
Dolce Vita Paily Braided Sandal
I am so not a heels girl, but I have these in multiple colors because they are incredibly easy to walk on thanks to that block heel.
Steve Madden Anders Sandal
These timeless sandals work whether you're dressing up or dressing down. They are on sale in five colors.
Marc Fisher Farisa Slide Sandal
You just found your new throw-on-and-go sandals. There are five colors to choose from.
Vince Camuto Jesander Pointed Toe Slingback Flat
These slingback flats work for any dress code and they come in six colors.
Naturalizer Henny Knee High Boot
It's never too soon to start planning your fall wardrobe. These knee-high boots are forever on-trend and they come in four colors.
Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Slide Sandal
Birkenstocks are a classic with a devoted following because of the legendary footbed that provides amazing support and mimics the shape of your foot. Nordstrom has these in five colors.
Open Edit Lucca Slide Sandal
This quilted leather style proves that flat sandals can be elegant. There are two colors to choose from.
Tory Burch Ballet Loafer
Bring preppy elegance to your aesthetic with these ballet loafers from Tory Burch. Nordstrom has eight colors to choose from.
Bella Vita Georgette Slide Sandal
If you've been searching for comfortable heels, I adore these. The neutral color goes with everything, but there are four additional options.
Katy Perry The Hollow Heel Pump
Switch things up with these unique Katy Perry heels. THey have a sculpted block heel and fun geometric cut-outs.
Naturalizer Stacy Sandal
These heels are chic and comfortable. I have them in a couple colors and I adore them. They are super easy to wear and you'll love them.
Tory Burch Mini Miller Jelly Thong Sandal
Go bold with these neon Tory Burch sandals.
DKNY Halcott Flip Flop Sandal
These green sandals are "mint to be" in your wardrobe. They're available in several additional colors.
Franco Sarto Sorrento Sandal
Orange you obsessed with these sandals? You can also get these vibrant shoes in pink.
Nike Air Max 270 Sneaker
You'll feel like you're walk on a cloud when you wear these Nike sneakers.
