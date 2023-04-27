Nordstrom 75% Off Shoe Deals: Tory Burch, Katy Perry, Nike, Dolce Vita, BCBG, and More

Don't miss these major discounts on your favorite shoe brands including Vince Camuto, Steve Madden, Marc Fisher, Franco Sarto, Naturalizer, and DKNY.

By Marenah Dobin Apr 27, 2023 4:14 PMTags
Nordstrom Shoe DealsNordstrom

Shoes can really change up an outfit. You can go for a cool, casual look with some sneakers or you can dress up any ensemble with your favorite pair of heels. You can never have too many shoes, right? If you want to expand your footwear collection, but you're on a budget, it's always a smart idea to look for some deals.

Right now, you can save up to 75% on boots, sandals, flats, loafers, sneakers and more during the Nordstrom Limited Time Sale. Here are some standout picks from top brands including Tory BurchBCBG, Vince Camuto, Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Nike, Marc Fisher, Franco Sarto, and DKNY.

Nordstrom Shoe Deals

Dolce Vita Paily Braided Sandal

I am so not a heels girl, but I have these in multiple colors because they are incredibly easy to walk on thanks to that block heel.

$125
$63
Nordstrom

Steve Madden Anders Sandal

These timeless sandals work whether you're dressing up or dressing down. They are on sale in five colors.

$90
$49
Nordstrom

Marc Fisher Farisa Slide Sandal

You just found your new throw-on-and-go sandals. There are five colors to choose from.

$99
$59
Nordstrom

Vince Camuto Jesander Pointed Toe Slingback Flat

These slingback flats work for any dress code and they come in six colors.

$99
$59
Nordstrom

Naturalizer Henny Knee High Boot

It's never too soon to start planning your fall wardrobe. These knee-high boots are forever on-trend and they come in four colors.

$270
$100
Nordstrom

Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Slide Sandal

Birkenstocks are a classic with a devoted following because of the legendary footbed that provides amazing support and mimics the shape of your foot. Nordstrom has these in five colors.

$110
$77
Nordstrom

Open Edit Lucca Slide Sandal

This quilted leather style proves that flat sandals can be elegant. There are two colors to choose from.

$40
Nordstrom

Tory Burch Ballet Loafer

Bring preppy elegance to your aesthetic with these ballet loafers from Tory Burch. Nordstrom has eight colors to choose from.

$298
$209
Nordstrom

Bella Vita Georgette Slide Sandal

If you've been searching for comfortable heels, I adore these. The neutral color goes with everything, but there are four additional options.

$100
$49
Nordstrom

Katy Perry The Hollow Heel Pump

Switch things up with these unique Katy Perry heels. THey have a sculpted block heel and fun geometric cut-outs.

$119
$83
Nordstrom

Naturalizer Stacy Sandal

These heels are chic and comfortable. I have them in a couple colors and I adore them. They are super easy to wear and you'll love them.

$120
$60
Nordstrom

Tory Burch Mini Miller Jelly Thong Sandal

Go bold with these neon Tory Burch sandals.

$98
$69
Nordstrom

DKNY Halcott Flip Flop Sandal

These green sandals are "mint to be" in your wardrobe. They're available in several additional colors.

$110
$55
Nordstrom

Franco Sarto Sorrento Sandal

Orange you obsessed with these sandals? You can also get these vibrant shoes in pink.

$79
$40
Nordstrom

Nike Air Max 270 Sneaker

You'll feel like you're walk on a cloud when you wear these Nike sneakers.

$160
$112
Nordstrom

Still shopping? You will love these under $100 bags, shoes, and accessories from Coach.

