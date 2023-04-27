Legendary Talk Show Host Jerry Springer Dead at 79

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The broadcasting world has lost a prominent figure.

Jerry Springer, who hosted The Jerry Springer Show for 27 years, died April 27 at his home in Chicago, his publicist confirmed to NBC News. He was 79.

"Jerry's ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word," Jene Galvin, a rep for Springer's family, confirmed to local Cincinnati outlet WLWT5 on April 27. "He's irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on."

Prior to The Jerry Springer Show—which ran from 1991 to 2018—Springer was actually the mayor of Cincinnati from 1977 and 1978. He then switched up his career, working for WLWT as an anchor, a role that he'd never imagined for himself growing up.