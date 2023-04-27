Why James Kennedy Wants Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' Love to Survive Cheating Scandal

Watch : How Tom SANDOVAL SCANDAL All Went Down

James Kennedy hopes Tom Sandoval's affair with Raquel Leviss was worth it.

In fact, the Vanderpump Rules star revealed during an April 26 Watch What Happens Live interview that he's secretly rooting for his ex-fiancée and the TomTom co-owner to go the long haul following their shocking cheating scandal.

"You know, in like a weird way I hope so," James told host Andy Cohen when asked if he thinks Tom and Raquel's romance will "survive" Scandoval. "Because just think about all the dreams they're gonna have in each other's bed and all the traumatic s--t they're gonna go through."

The Bravo star noted if they can make it through the backlash from their affair, he'll be impressed.

"As a couple, if they survive each other and go through it, hats off," James added. "I wish them both luck and I wish them the best."

But that's not to say the 31-year-old condones their secret relationship, which lead to Tom's breakup from girlfriend of nine years Ariana Madix.