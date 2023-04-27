Rapper MoneySign Suede Dead at 22 After Being Stabbed in Prison Shower, His Lawyer Says

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Friends and family are mourning the loss of rapper MoneySign Suede.

The California native, born Jaime Brugada Valdez, was killed at the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad on April 25, according to a press release issued by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He was 22 years old.

Correctional Training Facility (CTF) officials are investigating his death as a homicide.

Suede's attorney, Nicholas Rosenberg, told NBC News that the musician was stabbed in the neck in a shower.

"There's an investigation, but at this point the motive remains unknown," Rosenberg told NBC News on April 27. "Suede was a very popular guy, very mild-mannered. Everybody loved him."

According to the CDCR, a search for Suede was launched after he was unaccounted for during a routine institutional count. Correctional officers found him unresponsive in another area of the housing unit with "injuries consistent with a homicide."

"Staff quickly initiated life-saving measures and summoned emergency services to transport Brugada to an on-site medical facility for treatment," the release explained, adding he was "pronounced deceased at 10:00 p.m."