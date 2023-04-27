How Kaley Cuoco Is Honoring Daughter at First Red Carpet Since Giving Birth

Watch : Tom Pelphrey Calls Life with Kaley Cuoco "A Miracle"

This flight attendant has landed back on the red carpet—and this time around, she's a mom.

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey stepped out in style for the April 26 premiere of Tom's new series Love & Death, marking the actors' first red carpet appearance since they welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Matilda. (Their last red carpet outing was at the Critics Choice Awards in January.)

For the April 26 occasion, Tom looked sharp in Brioni. Meanwhile, Kaley donned an eye-catching blue dress with an aww-worthy piece of jewelry: a necklace that read "Matilda."

Not only did Kaley keep her daughter close to her heart on the red carpet, but she also gave fans a new look at the little one on her Instagram Story that same day. As seen in the snap, Kaley and Tom posed poolside in their red carpet looks while holding the little one. The Big Bang Theory star added the words, "Date Night" to the sweet photo.