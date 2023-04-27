Priyanka Chopra Shares What Nick Jonas Told Her the Day Daughter Malti Was Born

Watch : Why Priyanka Chopra Thinks Daughter Malti Will Be Proud of Her

Priyanka Chopra is peeling back the layers on her private life.

The Citadel actress recently gave rare insight into her family with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti, recalling how the musician provided support for her upon learning the baby girl, who was born via surrogate, had arrived prematurely.

"I remember he just held me by my shoulders, and I said, ‘Just tell me what to do, because I don't know what to do,'" Priyanka told Today's Hoda Kotb for a Spring 2023 cover issue. "And he's like, ‘Just get into the car with me.' And we drove to the hospital. She was born, and from the moment she took her first breath to now, she's never been without one of us, ever."

Malti would end up staying more than 100 days in the NICU, a period of time where Priyanka said she "had to be her strength as her mom."