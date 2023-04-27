OnlyFans Models Honor Christina Ashten Gourkani, Kim Kardashian Look-Alike, After Death at 34

Watch : Kim Kardashian Lookalike & OnlyFans Model Dead at 34

The OnlyFans community is in mourning.

Amid news that Christina Ashten Gourkani—a model who promoted herself on the subscription-based platform as a Kim Kardashian look-alike—died at the age of 34, her Instagram was quickly flooded with tributes. In the comments section of an April 26 post made by her family, which called the passing "most shattering, unfortunate and unexpected," Gourkani's fellow glamour models paid their respects.

"She was one of the most gracious, sincere genuinely loving souls I've ever come across," Allegra Cole wrote. "Sending love, peace and healing light to you and yours."

Meanwhile, Kristhin Gomez said she "still can't believe" the tragic news. "We will miss you so much," she commented. "RIP @ashtens_empire you already are LEYEND. Always alive in our hearts."

Nikki Benz added alongside a praying hands emoji, "My condolences."

Gourkani passed away on April 20 after "a medical procedure that took a turn for the worse," according to her family. In a GoFundMe campaign launched to cover funeral costs, they said Christina was hospitalized, but her "health and wellbeing had continued to decline in a downward spiral for the worse after suffering from a cardiac arrest."