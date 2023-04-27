OnlyFans Models Honor Christina Ashten Gourkani, Kim Kardashian Look-Alike, After Death at 34

The OnlyFans community is in mourning.
Amid news that Christina Ashten Gourkani—a model who promoted herself on the subscription-based platform as a Kim Kardashian look-alike—died at the age of 34, her Instagram was quickly flooded with tributes. In the comments section of an April 26 post made by her family, which called the passing "most shattering, unfortunate and unexpected," Gourkani's fellow glamour models paid their respects.
"She was one of the most gracious, sincere genuinely loving souls I've ever come across," Allegra Cole wrote. "Sending love, peace and healing light to you and yours."
Meanwhile, Kristhin Gomez said she "still can't believe" the tragic news. "We will miss you so much," she commented. "RIP @ashtens_empire you already are LEYEND. Always alive in our hearts."
Nikki Benz added alongside a praying hands emoji, "My condolences."
Gourkani passed away on April 20 after "a medical procedure that took a turn for the worse," according to her family. In a GoFundMe campaign launched to cover funeral costs, they said Christina was hospitalized, but her "health and wellbeing had continued to decline in a downward spiral for the worse after suffering from a cardiac arrest."
"If you knew Ashten you knew that everyone mattered to her," they continued. "She was such a caring and loving free spirit that always took the time to bring a smile to anyone's face she crossed paths with. She was the kind of person that would kneel down and talk to children at eye level, she searched for the lonely person in the corner and made them feel special as she has such a gift of connecting with people."
In the family's tribute, Gourkani was also remembered for her "charismatic joy, positive energy and her beautiful smile."
"Ashten's spirit is a light that will forever carry on to her loved ones around her and those that she has left behind," their note read. "Christina Ashten Gourkani, I hope there is a place in heaven where you can feel the amount of our grief and the emptiness of our broken hearts, that we feel without you in our lives."
They added, "You will forever be our guardian angel."