All the Details on Chad Michael Murray and Scott Patterson’s Gilmore Girls Reunion

We would go the ends of the earth for this reunion.

Gilmore Girls alums Chad Michael Murray and Scott Patterson will soon come together in upcoming CW show Sullivan's Crossing, according to an April 26 press release. The 10-episode show, which was adapted from Robyn Carr's book series, will see the actors star alongside Batwoman's Morgan Kohan in a family drama.

During his stint on Gilmore Girls, Murray played Tristan Dugray, who was classmates with Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) and harbored a big crush on her. Ultimately, Murray left the show in season two when Tristan was sent to military school. As for Patterson, he portrayed Luke Danes, the local diner owner who sparked a romance with Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham).

And more than 20 years after the show's premiere, they're about to be back on The CW again.

"Maggie Sullivan (Kohan) is a star neurosurgeon who seemingly has it all, until her business partner is indicted for fraud and she finds herself charged with negligence," the show's synopsis read. "Looking to distance herself from the fallout, Maggie decides to leave Boston and return to her childhood home of Sullivan's Crossing, a rustic and remote campground set against the stunning coastline."