These $9 Kentucky Derby Glasses Sell Out Every Year, Get Yours Now While You Can

The Kentucky Derby is one of those bucket list events that everyone needs to experience at some point in life. If you are not able to make it to the race track this year, you can still have fun at home with a watch party.
If you want to make hosting easier, get one of these official Kentucky Derby glasses. This is a collector's item that sells out every single year. Even if you're watching the race at home alone, it will feel much more festive sipping on your favorite beverage from one of these cups.
Kentucky Derby Glasses
Kentucky Derby 149 12oz. Mint Julep Glass
Celebrate the Kentucky Derby with this official glass that is adorned with the race's official logo. It lists every Derby winner from 1875 through 2022. You can also get this in a pack of four.
Kentucky Derby 149 14oz. Britto Art of the Derby Mug
Bring the spirit of the Derby to your morning routine when you sip coffee from this mug.
Kentucky Derby 149 16oz. Lily Glass
Think pink with this stemless glass.
Kentucky Derby 150 Stacked Logo 2oz. Shot Glass
Enjoy a shot (or two) from one of these glasses as you watch the race.
Kentucky Derby 150 16oz. Pint Glass
Toast the fastest two minutes in sports with this Kentucky Derby pint glass.
Kentucky Derby 149 Limited Edition Gold 12oz. Mint Julep Glass
Go all out and get a little bougie with this gold edition of the classic Kentucky Derby glass.
Kentucky Derby 8-Pack Icon Swizzle Sticks
Top off your Kentucky Derby beverages with these swizzle sticks.
Kentucky Derby 149 WinCraft Two-Sided Bottle Opener
Open your favorite beverages with this Kentucky Derby bottle opener. One side has a bottle opener and the other has a round can tab opener.
Kentucky Derby 149 WinCraft Bottle Opener Key Ring
Bring the Kentucky Derby spirit everywhere you go with this bottle opener keychain.
