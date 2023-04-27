These $9 Kentucky Derby Glasses Sell Out Every Year, Get Yours Now While You Can

The Kentucky Derby is on May 6, 2023. Enjoy the race with a Mint Julep in a celebratory cup from the comfort of your own home.

By Marenah Dobin Apr 27, 2023 1:00 PMTags
SportsShoppingKentucky DerbyE! Insider ShopShop HomeE! Insider
E! Insider Image, Kentucky Derby Glasses

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The Kentucky Derby is one of those bucket list events that everyone needs to experience at some point in life. If you are not able to make it to the race track this year, you can still have fun at home with a watch party. 

If you want to make hosting easier, get one of these official Kentucky Derby glasses. This is a collector's item that sells out every single year. Even if you're watching the race at home alone, it will feel much more festive sipping on your favorite beverage from one of these cups. 

read
Damaris Phillips Shares the Kitchen Essential She’ll Never Stop Buying and Her Kentucky Derby Must-Haves

Kentucky Derby Glasses

Kentucky Derby 149 12oz. Mint Julep Glass

Celebrate the Kentucky Derby with this official glass that is adorned with the race's official logo. It lists every Derby winner from 1875 through 2022. You can also get this in a pack of four.

$9
Fanatics
$35
4 Glasses- Fanatics

Trending Stories

1

How Tom Sandoval Reacted to Raquel Leviss Affair Rumors on VPR

2

Idaho Murder Suspect Claims Girls' Roommate Has Info to Help Clear Him

3

Why Wheel of Fortune's Pat Sajak Was MIA From Bonus Round

Kentucky Derby 149 14oz. Britto Art of the Derby Mug

Bring the spirit of the Derby to your morning routine when you sip coffee from this mug.

$30
Fanatics

Kentucky Derby 149 16oz. Lily Glass

Think pink with this stemless glass.

$9
Fanatics

Kentucky Derby 150 Stacked Logo 2oz. Shot Glass

Enjoy a shot (or two) from one of these glasses as you watch the race.

$15
Fanatics

Kentucky Derby 150 16oz. Pint Glass

Toast the fastest two minutes in sports with this Kentucky Derby pint glass.

$25
Fanatics

Kentucky Derby 149 Limited Edition Gold 12oz. Mint Julep Glass

Go all out and get a little bougie with this gold edition of the classic Kentucky Derby glass.

$85
Fanatics

Kentucky Derby 8-Pack Icon Swizzle Sticks

Top off your Kentucky Derby beverages with these swizzle sticks.

$8
Fanatics

Kentucky Derby 149 WinCraft Two-Sided Bottle Opener

Open your favorite beverages with this Kentucky Derby bottle opener. One side has a bottle opener and the other has a round can tab opener.

$9
Fanatics

Kentucky Derby 149 WinCraft Bottle Opener Key Ring

Bring the Kentucky Derby spirit everywhere you go with this bottle opener keychain.

$12
Fanatics

If you want to do more Kentucky Derby-inspired shopping, you'll love these picks from Top Chef alum Kelsey Barnard Clark.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!

Trending Stories

1

How Tom Sandoval Reacted to Raquel Leviss Affair Rumors on VPR

2

Idaho Murder Suspect Claims Girls' Roommate Has Info to Help Clear Him

3

Why Wheel of Fortune's Pat Sajak Was MIA From Bonus Round

4

The Masked Singer's Mantis and Gargoyle Revealed

5

Disney Executive Dave Hollis’ Cause of Death Revealed