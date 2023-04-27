Everything You Need to Achieve the Quiet Luxury Trend Without Breaking the Bank

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The truth is, you don't have to be a millionaire to dress like one. As the "quiet luxury" trend dominates the fashion scene, you shouldn't feel like you have to miss out on it or spend a ton to get in on the chic aesthetic. "Quiet luxury" is all about effortless-looking wardrobe staples that are crafted with good tailoring, subtle elegance and minimalism in mind. Replace loud logos and prints for gorgeous silhouettes and luxe-looking materials.
While you might think you'll have to spend a pretty penny to acquire the "quiet luxury" lifestyle, our roundup of the chicest under $100 clothing and accessories will beg you to think otherwise. The pieces in our "quiet luxury" guide look so luxe, they'd likely be mistaken for designer as you strut down the street. From sophisticated blazers and versatile shoulder bags to gorgeous $13 drop earrings and more, these quietly luxurious pieces look so much more expensive than they actually are.
So, if you're looking to add an effortlessly chic spin to your wardrobe, read ahead to shop all of our top "quiet luxury" essentials.
Jocelyn Asymmetrical Ruched Side Sleeveless Tee
Simple, elegant and stunning, this asymmetrical ruched sleeveless tee looks so much more expensive than it is. Pair it with a maxi skirt, kitten heels and minimal accessories for a look that totally embodies "quiet luxury."
Muscle Sweater Tank Top
Much of the "quiet luxury" trend is about investing in quality staples. This simple fitted tank top does the trick. The rich navy shade and sweater material elevates the look, making it much classier than a regular tank.
Single-Breasted Jacket
"Quiet luxury" is also all about expertly layering. Pair this single-breasted jacket over turtlenecks, slip dresses, fitted shirts and more for an effortlessly sophisticated look.
Satin Classic Shirt
A satin shirt is a "quiet luxury" staple. This satin button-down piece from Banana Republic is currently on sale for just $42. We recommend grabbing it in more colors than one.
Tapered Linen-Blend Pants
When it comes to finding the perfect pair of pants for the "quiet luxury" trend, think tailoring. These tapered linen-blend pants fit nicely, and that pleated detailing around the waist adds an elevated feel.
Cotton Jersey T-Shirt
Achieving the "quiet luxury" look is all about finding quality, flattering basics, which is why we turn to Skims. This cotton jersey t-shirt is a step up from a boxy, more casual tee.
Yasmin Straight Leg Pants
These straight leg pants are simple and elegant. Perfect for summer, you can pair the white pants with sneakers and a cardigan for a casual look, or mules and a satin shirt for something more elevated.
Colleta Ribbed Off-Shoulder Sweater
This dreamy off-shoulder sweater is a must-have. The elegant top can be paired with trousers, slip skirts and jeans. The chic possibilities are endless!
Woven Slingback Pumps - Green
Add a pop of color to your "quiet luxury" look with these woven slingback pumps. The bright green Charles & Keith heels look so much more expensive than they actually are.
Track Outsole Boots
There are boots, and then there are boots. These gorgeous boots from Mango have a super rich shade and cool outsoles. The look is also currently on sale for just $60.
Fericzot Mules for Women
Slip into these simply stunning mules for any occasion. They don't look like they're from Amazon, do they?! The buckled, point-toe style is too beautiful to pass up, and reviewers say they're "really stylish and nicely made."
Leia Tote Bag - Blue
If you've got places to be and people to see, this large blue tote bag will be your go-to accessory. The simple, timeless and versatile tote has tons of space and a minimalist design that'll go with everything.
JW PEI Women's Joy Shoulder Bag
The curved design of this JW Pei shoulder bag makes it look classy and elegant, and ultimately so much more expensive than it actually is. The look comes in a ton of cute colors for under $100.
Cesia Metallic Accent Shoulder Bag - Brown
Is this the perfect shoulder bag? We vote yes. The metallic accent shoulder bag looks super chic, especially in this brown shade. You'll be shocked to know the look is only $76.
PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Sterling Silver Post Huggie Earrings
These small drop earrings are dainty and versatile, but they still make a statement. It's the perfect "quiet luxury" accessory that you can get your hands on for just $13.
Alona Green Tea Crystal
Complete your "quiet luxury" ensemble with these Warby Parker shades. The earthy toned frame and oversized yet simple style is the perfect look to make you feel like the main character.
CR Reversible Belt
This reversible belt from Amazon is a total must-have. The simple look is so versatile and stylish. Summer House star and fashionista Paige DeSorbo even says the look is her essential accessory.
Parker Shimmer Clasp Bracelet
Adding some sparkle to your look doesn't have to break the bank, either. This shimmer clasp bracelet from Gorjana is only $65, and you'll never want to take the stunning piece off your wrist.
