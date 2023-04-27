Everything You Need to Achieve the Quiet Luxury Trend Without Breaking the Bank

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The truth is, you don't have to be a millionaire to dress like one. As the "quiet luxury" trend dominates the fashion scene, you shouldn't feel like you have to miss out on it or spend a ton to get in on the chic aesthetic. "Quiet luxury" is all about effortless-looking wardrobe staples that are crafted with good tailoring, subtle elegance and minimalism in mind. Replace loud logos and prints for gorgeous silhouettes and luxe-looking materials.

While you might think you'll have to spend a pretty penny to acquire the "quiet luxury" lifestyle, our roundup of the chicest under $100 clothing and accessories will beg you to think otherwise. The pieces in our "quiet luxury" guide look so luxe, they'd likely be mistaken for designer as you strut down the street. From sophisticated blazers and versatile shoulder bags to gorgeous $13 drop earrings and more, these quietly luxurious pieces look so much more expensive than they actually are.

So, if you're looking to add an effortlessly chic spin to your wardrobe, read ahead to shop all of our top "quiet luxury" essentials.