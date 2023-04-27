This $12 Makeup Brush Holder From Amazon Is Pure Genius— And Deserves Way More Hype

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Sometimes we want to ask a product where it's been our whole lives, which is precisely how we feel about this super cool and affordable brush organizer from Amazon.

The multi-functional brush holder comes in four different color options, and is a super convenient and practical way to make the drying process much faster. You can place it vertically to make the most of the organizer and store brushes on both sides. The gadget is the perfect space-saving solution to not only hold your makeup brushes, but also paintbrushes, beauty tools, desk essentials and so much more. The best part? It's only $12.

The brush holder has hundreds of glowing reviews, but to be totally honest, we think it deserves more.

One reviewer explains, "Needed something different for my huge assortment for makeup brushes and this did not disappoint! Holds any size brush, which is fabulous!! And holds more brushes than I expected! Would be a great alternative to a pen/pencil cup for a desk too."

Another reviewer raves, "This brush holder is amazing! Ordering more. I'm using it to separate my dirty brushes and also as a drying rack for when I'm washing my brushes. It's better to dry them like this instead of leaving them on a towel since it can eventually ruin your brushes. Overall, recommend!"

We'll stop gushing over the makeup brush holder now so you can shop it for yourself. Read ahead and add it to your cart immediately!