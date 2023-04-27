Glen Powell and Girlfriend Gigi Paris Break Up

Glen Powell is riding into the danger zone alone.
The Top Gun: Maverick star and his girlfriend Gigi Paris have broken up, a source confirms to E! News.
Gigi first sparked speculation that their romance hit turbulence when she posted a cryptic note on Instagram, reading: "know your worth & onto the next." The April 26 post was accompanied by a video of the model in black as she flashed a grin and walked away from the camera.
Plus, eagle-eyed fans also noticed that Gigi is not following Glen on the social media platform, further fueling rumors that the two had called it quits.
After all, Gigi often commented on Glen's Instagram posts. When the actor announced in January that he was starring opposite of Sydney Sweeney in a new rom-com, Gigi responded in the comments section with three fire emojis.
The influencer also called Glen's birthday "my favorite holiday" when he was snapped in a room full of balloons and streamers in October. And when Glen, 34, shared a shirtless selfie in May 2022, the 30-year-old joked on his page, "I'm burning all your shirts."
Gigi and Glen were first romantically linked in January 2020, when they were seen kissing on the beach during a vacation in Mexico. More than a year later, they went Instagram official on Valentine's Day by posting romantic tributes for each other.
"My Ride or Die," Glen captioned a February 2021 post featuring a snap of the pair holding hands on dirt bikes. Meanwhile, Gigi wrote alongside a photo of herself about to kiss the Devotion star, "here's to you."
In November 2021, Glen and Gigi made their red carpet debut as a couple when they stepped out at the annual Guggenheim International Gala in New York City. At the time, Gigi wrote on Instagram that the evening was "the night I felt like Carrie Bradshaw."
