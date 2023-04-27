Glen Powell and Girlfriend Gigi Paris Break Up

Watch : Top Gun's Glen Powell & Jay Ellis on Preparing for Shirtless Scenes!

Glen Powell is riding into the danger zone alone.

The Top Gun: Maverick star and his girlfriend Gigi Paris have broken up, a source confirms to E! News.

Gigi first sparked speculation that their romance hit turbulence when she posted a cryptic note on Instagram, reading: "know your worth & onto the next." The April 26 post was accompanied by a video of the model in black as she flashed a grin and walked away from the camera.

Plus, eagle-eyed fans also noticed that Gigi is not following Glen on the social media platform, further fueling rumors that the two had called it quits.

After all, Gigi often commented on Glen's Instagram posts. When the actor announced in January that he was starring opposite of Sydney Sweeney in a new rom-com, Gigi responded in the comments section with three fire emojis.

The influencer also called Glen's birthday "my favorite holiday" when he was snapped in a room full of balloons and streamers in October. And when Glen, 34, shared a shirtless selfie in May 2022, the 30-year-old joked on his page, "I'm burning all your shirts."