Kim Kardashian Teases Her Purrfect Fashion Preparation for 2023 Met Gala

Cat's out of the bag! Kim Kardashian's 2023 Met Gala prep is officially underway.
The Kardashians star is getting style ideas straight from the source, as she recently visited the Parisian office of the late Karl Lagerfeld. After all, the theme for fashion's biggest night on May 1 will honor the life and legacy of the legendary designer, who created unforgettable pieces for Chanel, Fendi, Chloe, Balmain and Patou.
"Had a date with Choupette Lagerfeld in Paris," Kim captioned her April 26 Instagram, referring to Karl's beloved Birman cat. "We then spent some time at @karllagerfeld's office to get a little inspiration for the Met."
A few photos in Kim's Instagram carousel showed behind-the-scenes moments of her looking at a collage of design sketches, black-and-white photographs and magazine cutouts. She also got to hang out with Choupette in a lavish bed that featured gold ornamentation with floral wallpaper and matching canopy bed curtains.
And for her Parisian trip, Kim kept it chic and sleek, wearing a high-shine black trench coat that gave off Matrix vibes. She paired the look with matching latex boots.
While the SKIMS founder kept details of her Met Gala attire under wraps, it's no secret she's willing to go above and beyond for the annual fête. Take last year, for example, when she admitted to losing 16 lbs to fit into Marilyn Monroe's original "naked dress" from 1962.
"It was such a challenge," Kim told Vogue on the red carpet. "It was like a role. I was determined to fit."
She explained that she wasn't allowed to alter the historical dress, which was loaned to her from Ripley's Believe It Or Not Museum, so she had to get herself into shape.
"I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein," Kim said of her process. "I didn't starve myself, but I was so strict."
When Marilyn's gown fit, Kim recalled feeling emotional, sharing, "I wanted to cry tears of joy."
With the 2023 Met Gala a week away, it's only a matter of time before Kim wows fans on the red carpet. But until then, relive her most challenging looks at the annual celebration.