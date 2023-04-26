Kim Kardashian Teases Her Purrfect Fashion Preparation for 2023 Met Gala

While the SKIMS founder kept details of her Met Gala attire under wraps, it's no secret she's willing to go above and beyond for the annual fête. Take last year, for example, when she admitted to losing 16 lbs to fit into Marilyn Monroe's original "naked dress" from 1962.

"It was such a challenge," Kim told Vogue on the red carpet. "It was like a role. I was determined to fit."

She explained that she wasn't allowed to alter the historical dress, which was loaned to her from Ripley's Believe It Or Not Museum, so she had to get herself into shape.

"I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein," Kim said of her process. "I didn't starve myself, but I was so strict."

When Marilyn's gown fit, Kim recalled feeling emotional, sharing, "I wanted to cry tears of joy."