Cara Delevingne Makes a Strong Case for Leg Warmers at the 2023 Met Gala

After showcasing one of her most risqué looks yet at the Met Gala last year, Cara Delevingne returned to the star-studded event sporting another avant-garde style.

Cara Delevingne has done it again.

The supermodel dropped jaws on the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala May 1 wearing a white t-shirt dress with a floor-length cape. To finish off the look, she rocked patent leather leg warmers. Yes, you read that correctly. (Catch every must-see look here.)

This marks the 30-year-old's 11th appearance at the annual, star-studded fashion event, with this year's theme honoring the late Karl Lagerfeld, a close friend of Cara's. At last year's Met Gala, she turned heads in a red Dior outfit that showcased her topless torso, which she covered in gold body paint.

"The first time I met him, I was immediately blown away by his kindness and generosity," she previously shared. "Karl really taught me the importance of embracing your weirdness. He was uniquely himself and didn't care what anyone else thought. I try to live with that attitude every day."

Cara's outing for the first Monday in May comes a few months after she opened up about her tumultuous 2022, sharing that she'd entered rehab late last year.

"From September, I just needed support," she recalled to Vogue in a January interview for its March cover story. "I needed to start reaching out. And my old friends I've known since I was 13, they all came over and we started crying. They looked at me and said, 'You deserve a chance to have joy.'"

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

And just days after speaking out about her sobriety journey, Cara made her return to the red carpet at the 2023 Oscars. The Only Murders in the Building actress, who was presenting at the award show, stunned in a scarlet, one-shoulder Elie Saab gown with a thigh-high slit. She later changed into a cream, off-the-shoulder Del Core gown to attend Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party.

See Cara and other stars walking the 2023 Met Gala red carpet below:

John Shearer/WireImage

Pedro Pascal

In Valentino

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

In Schiaparelli

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Bad Bunny

In Jacquemus

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jared Leto

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

In Jean Paul Gaultier

John Shearer/WireImage

Maluma

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Viola Davis

In Valentino

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lizzo

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jenna Ortega

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton

In Marc Jacobs

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway

In Atelier Versace

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Doja Cat

In Oscar de la Renta

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Billie Eilish

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie

In Chanel

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Bradley Cooper

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Janelle Monae

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

In Gucci

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Halle Bailey

In Gucci

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Pete Davidson

In Fendi

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Serena Williams

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Allison Williams

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Lil Nas X

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gisele Bundchen

In Chanel SS07 Couture

Watch Live From E!: Met Gala 2023 today, May 1, starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

