Cara Delevingne Makes a Strong Case for Leg Warmers at the 2023 Met Gala

Cara Delevingne has done it again.

The supermodel dropped jaws on the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala May 1 wearing a white t-shirt dress with a floor-length cape. To finish off the look, she rocked patent leather leg warmers. Yes, you read that correctly. (Catch every must-see look here.)

This marks the 30-year-old's 11th appearance at the annual, star-studded fashion event, with this year's theme honoring the late Karl Lagerfeld, a close friend of Cara's. At last year's Met Gala, she turned heads in a red Dior outfit that showcased her topless torso, which she covered in gold body paint.

"The first time I met him, I was immediately blown away by his kindness and generosity," she previously shared. "Karl really taught me the importance of embracing your weirdness. He was uniquely himself and didn't care what anyone else thought. I try to live with that attitude every day."

Cara's outing for the first Monday in May comes a few months after she opened up about her tumultuous 2022, sharing that she'd entered rehab late last year.