Cara Delevingne Makes a Strong Case for Leg Warmers at the 2023 Met Gala

Cara Delevingne has done it again.
The supermodel dropped jaws on the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala May 1 wearing a white t-shirt dress with a floor-length cape. To finish off the look, she rocked patent leather leg warmers. Yes, you read that correctly. (Catch every must-see look here.)
This marks the 30-year-old's 11th appearance at the annual, star-studded fashion event, with this year's theme honoring the late Karl Lagerfeld, a close friend of Cara's. At last year's Met Gala, she turned heads in a red Dior outfit that showcased her topless torso, which she covered in gold body paint.
"The first time I met him, I was immediately blown away by his kindness and generosity," she previously shared. "Karl really taught me the importance of embracing your weirdness. He was uniquely himself and didn't care what anyone else thought. I try to live with that attitude every day."
Cara's outing for the first Monday in May comes a few months after she opened up about her tumultuous 2022, sharing that she'd entered rehab late last year.
"From September, I just needed support," she recalled to Vogue in a January interview for its March cover story. "I needed to start reaching out. And my old friends I've known since I was 13, they all came over and we started crying. They looked at me and said, 'You deserve a chance to have joy.'"
And just days after speaking out about her sobriety journey, Cara made her return to the red carpet at the 2023 Oscars. The Only Murders in the Building actress, who was presenting at the award show, stunned in a scarlet, one-shoulder Elie Saab gown with a thigh-high slit. She later changed into a cream, off-the-shoulder Del Core gown to attend Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party.
See Cara and other stars walking the 2023 Met Gala red carpet below: