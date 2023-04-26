Savannah Chrisley Reveals She Once Dated Colton Underwood

Watch : Savannah Chrisley Opens Up About Her Suicide Attempt

Savannah Chrisley is dishing on her dating past.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum recently sat down with Colton Underwood, and the two rehashed the time they briefly dated in 2017.

"When we met for the first time, I knew you were gay. Like, I knew it," she told Colton during the April 25 episode of her Unlocked podcast. "It was the ACM Awards. It was after Luke Kennard and I broke up, I was like, 'Alright, screw this.' You know how it goes. You go through a breakup."

The Bachelor Nation member had also just got out of a relationship at the time with Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman.

"I was coming off of a breakup too," Colton chimed in, "and I was just like, 'Oh, why not. Let's go see.'"

Savannah and Colton both took the plunge and went on a date, but realized shortly after that it wasn't a fit.

As Savannah put it, "there was no connection whatsoever" between the two.

"When I say, 'It's not you, it's me,' I truly mean that," the former football star joked. "And obviously, I've proven that at this point."