Savannah Chrisley Reveals She Once Dated Colton Underwood

Savannah Chrisley is dishing on her dating past.
The Chrisley Knows Best alum recently sat down with Colton Underwood, and the two rehashed the time they briefly dated in 2017.
"When we met for the first time, I knew you were gay. Like, I knew it," she told Colton during the April 25 episode of her Unlocked podcast. "It was the ACM Awards. It was after Luke Kennard and I broke up, I was like, 'Alright, screw this.' You know how it goes. You go through a breakup."
The Bachelor Nation member had also just got out of a relationship at the time with Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman.
"I was coming off of a breakup too," Colton chimed in, "and I was just like, 'Oh, why not. Let's go see.'"
Savannah and Colton both took the plunge and went on a date, but realized shortly after that it wasn't a fit.
As Savannah put it, "there was no connection whatsoever" between the two.
"When I say, 'It's not you, it's me,' I truly mean that," the former football star joked. "And obviously, I've proven that at this point."
Any thoughts of romance between the two soon fizzled out, but not before Colton had a word with her dad Toddy Chrisley.
"I remember riding to the carpet with your dad and he leans over and he goes, 'Son, my daughter is not ready for a man like you,'" Colton recalled. "And I was like, 'Todd, I'm not ready for your daughter either.' I didn't say that, but I just remember him saying that to me."
Shortly after their split, Colton was featured on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette, before becoming the star of season 23 of The Bachelor in 2019. Then, two years later, Colton came out as gay.
"Obviously this year has been a lot for a lot of people and it's probably made a lot of people look themselves in the mirror and figure out who they are and what they've been running from or what they've been putting off in their lives," he said in an interview with Good Morning America's Robin Roberts in April 2021. "And for me, I've ran from myself for a long time, I've hated myself for a long time. I'm gay and I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it."
However, these days Colton has found love with fiancé Jordan C. Brown. The reality star celebrated his engagement to the political strategist with a sweet snapshot on Instagram in February 2022.
Colton captioned the post of the couple holding hands, "Life is going to be fun with you," with a red heart emoji.
As for Savannah? Well, the 25-year-old recently revealed she is back in the dating game two years after calling off her engagement to Nic Kerdiles.
"I am dating someone," the Growing Up Chrisley star shared on the March 17 episode of the Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe podcast. "Not just on Raya."
However, Savannah is keeping details of those dates to herself for now.
"Right now, I'm like, 'OK, I kinda wanna keep it in a safe place until you know for sure what is this gonna turn into,'" she said, adding that she also holds back info because some people "are just hateful."
She explained, "They're always gonna compare to the last person you were with and I'm just like, ‘You know what, maybe I'm not quite ready to let you in on that.'"