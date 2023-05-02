Lea Michele Hits a High Note During First Met Gala Appearance in 9 Years

Watch : Met Gala: Dua Lipa Rocks 200-Carat Tiffany Diamond Necklace

There's no raining on this parade: Lea Michele has made her Met Gala return.

The Funny Girl star shined bright on the red carpet for the May 1 event, which comes nine years after she last ascended the Metropolitan Museum of Art's iconic steps. For her appearance at the 2023 Met Gala, her third since her 2012 debut, Lea wore a custom sparkly silver sequined dress by Michael Kors. (See all of the dazzling arrivals here.)

The star's glittering look featured a keyhole cutout adorned with a bow and fringe long sleeves that added extra pizzazz to her already eye-catching design. She accessorized with a metallic silver clutch and matching platform heels.

But Lea's stylish moment wasn't the only thing worth noting, as she debuted curtain bangs and a shoulder-grazing bob that was flipped inward for a voluminous effect.

Lea's first Monday in May outing comes more than a month after her son Ever Leo, 2—who she shares with husband Zandy Reich—was hospitalized for an undisclosed health issue. At the Time 100 Gala April 26, Lea gave a family update.

"Everyone is doing really well," she told E! News. "It's certainly been a challenging month but the most incredible support from my cast and from my family. They're my family as well."