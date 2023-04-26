Ryan Seacrest Reacts to Mark Consuelos’ First Week on Live With Kelly & Mark

Watch : Katy Perry Talks Being Asked to Perform at King Charles' Coronation

Ryan Seacrest is giving Mark Consuelos his stamp of approval.

The television personality recently praised the Riverdale actor for officially taking over his role as co-host of the newly-minted Live With Kelly and Mark on April 17. Previously, Ryan spent six years on the daytime talk show alongside Mark's wife Kelly Ripa.

"I've been watching Kelly and Mark and they're doing great," Ryan exclusively told E! News April 24 at an American Idol red carpet event. "I hope to see them and hang out soon in the 'wild,' as Kelly would say."

Since his departure from the show, which he announced in February, Ryan said he has a little bit more breathing room in his schedule. However, life isn't the same without his Live family.

"It's nice to not have to get on an airplane in 20 minutes to get back," he admitted, "I miss Kelly, I love her so much."