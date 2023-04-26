Exclusive

Ryan Seacrest Reacts to Mark Consuelos’ First Week on Live With Kelly & Mark

Ryan Seacrest had nothing but glowing words about Mark Consuelos' co-hosting duties on Live With Kelly & Mark, which he began April 17 following the television personality's departure.

Ryan Seacrest is giving Mark Consuelos his stamp of approval.

The television personality recently praised the Riverdale actor for officially taking over his role as co-host of the newly-minted Live With Kelly and Mark on April 17. Previously, Ryan spent six years on the daytime talk show alongside Mark's wife Kelly Ripa.

"I've been watching Kelly and Mark and they're doing great," Ryan exclusively told E! News April 24 at an American Idol red carpet event. "I hope to see them and hang out soon in the 'wild,' as Kelly would say."

Since his departure from the show, which he announced in February, Ryan said he has a little bit more breathing room in his schedule. However, life isn't the same without his Live family.

"It's nice to not have to get on an airplane in 20 minutes to get back," he admitted, "I miss Kelly, I love her so much."

And fans could perhaps one day see Ryan return to daytime television, as he explained, "Not tomorrow, but I would never say never."

As for Mark and Kelly, the two welcomed their new venture with a family-packed premiere featuring their daughter Lola Consuelos, 21, sitting front row. And Mark couldn't be more thrilled with his new gig.

"This is my favorite hour or television every morning, I swear," Mark told Kelly. "I'm so proud, and it's just a privilege to be here with you."

As for Ryan, catch him on American Idol on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC or on Hulu the next day.

