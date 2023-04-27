See Anthony Anderson's Hilariously Chaotic Vacation With Mom Doris in First Trailer for New E! Series

Watch Anthony Anderson and his mother bicker, paint nude models and get into some trouble as they travel Europe on E!'s Trippin' With Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris.

Get ready for the mother of all vacations.

Anthony Anderson is taking his mom Doris Hancox on the ultimate European road trip on E!'s hilarious new series Trippin' with Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris, premiering June 22.

While traveling through iconic destinations in England, France and Italy, the mother-son duo will bring the laughs as they experience new cultures for the first time—and get into some trouble—during their six-week getaway across the pond.

"I took her on this trip of a lifetime to say thank you for all she's sacrificed and done for me," the Black-ish alum notes in the trailer above. "This may have been the best—or worst—decision of my life."

But as the first look teases, traveling with family comes with its hiccups as Doris complains of her son, "He makes my ass hurt!"

From painting nude models, attending posh fashion shows and getting tipsy together, the dynamic duo are in for a wild ride as they visit London, Paris, Rome and more iconic locations.

"Whether it's walking in African fashion week, hunting for truffles or taking elaborate cooking classes, spending this amount of quality time together will be a real test for their relationship as the pair disagree on most anything and everything," E! announced April 27. "In each of the eight episodes, the series will bring chaos, frustration and heartfelt moments as Anthony and Mama Doris navigate other cultures and their mother/son relationship."

Watch the LOL-worthy preview above for a taste of the chaos to come.

Trippin' With Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris premieres Thursday, June 22, at 10 p.m. with back-to-back episodes on E!.

