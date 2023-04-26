Target's Under $30 Mother's Day Gifts Are Perfect for Every Mom

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When it comes to gift-giving, especially for Mother's Day, picking a thoughtful gift is key. It's important to consider your mom's genuine interests and what she'll get the most use out of, while showing her how much you love her.
If you don't know where to start your Mother's Day gift hunting, that's where we come in. With everything from personalized jewelry to stunning potholders, we rounded up the very best finds from Target's amazing selection of Mother's Day gift ideas. Yes, Target. The site has some of the best budget-friendly gift ideas for any mom, whether she's a fashionista, adventurer, baker, bookworm and beyond. The best part? All of these picks are under $30!
Read ahead to shop all of our favorite Mother's Day finds from Target that we're certain every mom will love.
Silver Plated Two-Tone 'Mom' Cubic Zirconia Charm Bracelet
You don't have to break the bank to get your mom a stunning piece of jewelry for Mother's Day. This 'Mom' charm bracelet is the perfect everyday jewel that can be stacked or worn on its own. It's only $20, too!
Stoneware Coffee Canister with Wood Lid & Scoop Cream/Brown - Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia
If your mom can't start her day without a cup of coffee, she'll totally love this coffee canister with a wooden lid and scooper. Whether she uses it to store coffee grounds, beans or pods (to each their own), it'll be a totally useful gift for a caffeine-lover!
16oz 'Best Mom Ever' Mug and 10oz Mini Mug 'Love You Mom' Pink - Threshold™
Whether your mom is a coffee lover or prefers to sip on tea, she'll adore this 'Best Mom Ever' and 'Love You Mom' mug set. The lovely mugs are perfect for hot and cold drinks, and we'll sure she'll use it all the time.
dluxe by dearfoams Women's Mother's Day Super Mom Slippers - Cream
Your mom will love slipping into these plush slippers, not only because of how soft they are, but because of the thoughtful, motivational 'Super Mom' embroidery.
Gold Dipped Cubic Zirconia Initial Pendant Necklace - A New Day™ Gold
Gift your mom this personal pendant necklace so that she can rock her initial in style. The dainty gold necklace is studded with cubic zirconia stones, making it the perfect everyday accessory to wear with just about everything.
Women's Satin Robe - Stars Above™ White
If your mom deserves some R&R, gift her this gorgeous satin robe that she can lounge around in during the warmer weather. The cute and comfy robe will be a must-have for your mom.
Women's Wide Brim Straw with Beads Floppy Hat - A New Day™
Whether your mom is planning the next family vacation or taking a tropical trip with her friends, she'll adore this floppy straw hat with cute beaded detailing. Sun protection and style all in one!
Women's Mommy & Me Matching Family Pajama Set - White
Gift mom this adorable pajama set and get the rest of the family matching pairs. The floral print is so cute, and the fabric is soft and breathable. One reviewer gushes, "My daughter and I love our matching spring jammies! Lightweight and comfortable. I bought a large and definitely could've gotten away with a medium but I'm sure after a few washes it will shrink a bit."
7-inch Wide Rainbow Footed Indoor/Outdoor Earthenware Planter - Threshold™
Know a plant mom? Gift them this rainbow adorned planter so they can stylishly display their favorite greenery.
Holler and Glow You Wanna Peach of Me Refreshing Foot Mask - 0.6 fl oz
Stock up your mom's self-care routine with this refreshing foot mask. Enriched with hyaluronic acid, peach extract and shea butter, the hydrating foot mask is a great gift option.
One reviewer shares, "Tried it on a whim before a date night and it is amazing. Left my feet feeling silky smooth. As a working mom it's hard to find the time to drop by the nail salon for a mani/pedi (not to mention the mom guilt for being away from my kids that's long) but just 15-20 minutes with these on at home and I feel so pampered. I'll definitely be trying out more of their products."
Disc Light, Silver LED
If your mom is a bookworm, gift her this disc light that she can attach to her current reads. It's a practical gift that will allow her to read whenever and wherever!
2pc Potholder Set Ivory/Cream - Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia
If your mom loves to bake, gift her this adorable potholder set that she'll get tons of use out of. The best way to complete the gift? An equally adorable bakeware set, of course.
