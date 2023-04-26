Target's Under $30 Mother's Day Gifts Are Perfect for Every Mom

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

When it comes to gift-giving, especially for Mother's Day, picking a thoughtful gift is key. It's important to consider your mom's genuine interests and what she'll get the most use out of, while showing her how much you love her.

If you don't know where to start your Mother's Day gift hunting, that's where we come in. With everything from personalized jewelry to stunning potholders, we rounded up the very best finds from Target's amazing selection of Mother's Day gift ideas. Yes, Target. The site has some of the best budget-friendly gift ideas for any mom, whether she's a fashionista, adventurer, baker, bookworm and beyond. The best part? All of these picks are under $30!

Read ahead to shop all of our favorite Mother's Day finds from Target that we're certain every mom will love.