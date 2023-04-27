Wayfair Way Day Doorbusters: Last Day to Get $119 Sheets for $16 and Deals on KitchenAid, Dyson, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you are looking for home finds, you are in luck because it's the best time to shop. The Wayfair Way Day Sale is finally here. That means there are some jaw-dropping deals. Shoppers look forward to this sale all year long and there are only 48 hours to shop. Today is the final day of deals.
You can get a $119 sheet set for just $19. Score a $110 memory foam pillow for only $23. Save $100 on a KitchenAid mixer. Get $100 off a Dyson vacuum. Treat yourself to an $80 deal on a $240 Cuisinart ice cream maker.
The good news is that there are thousands of amazing deals on furniture, decor, bedding, appliances, and more home must-haves. If that's overwhelming and you just want to narrow down your shopping, here are some of the most unbelievable Wayfair doorbusters on products from KitchenAid, Vitamix, Cuisinart, Dyson, Blackstone, and Coleman.
Wayfair Doorbusters
Andover Mills Mirabal Sheet Set
Do you want to spend $120 on sheets? I don't, but I do want to do what I can to create a restful, comforting, sleep. Thankfully, these sheets are on sale for $16. They are a top-seller with 9,500+ 5-star reviews. There are 16 colors and 6 sizes to choose from.
Wayfair Sleep Encased Cooling Shredded Memory Foam Medium Support Pillow
When you're hot in the middle of the night and you turn your pillow over and it's still not cool, that's frustrating when all you want to do is get back to sleep. This memory foam pillow has cooling technology. The ActiveRelief memory foam "cradles your head, neck, and shoulders to maintain spinal alignment," according to the brand.
Mercury Row Acevedo 22.11'' Tall Tray Top End Table
Use this tray table as a nightstand or an end table. It comes in several colors it complements many designs aesthetics.
Slumber Solutions 3
If your mattress isn't cutting it, enhance your current situation with a memory foam topper. This is also great to have around for a guest room if you need to accommodate visitors with different sleep preferences. This material is moisture-wicking and cooling to help you get a comfortable sleep.
Freeport Park Evangelista 108'' Lighted Market Umbrella
If you're going to spend a lot of time outside, sun protection is paramount. A reliable outdoor umbrella is just what you need for an ideal backyard setup. This one is water-resistant, UV-resistant, and very durable. It comes in five colors and it's currently 60% off.
Cuisinart Mix It In Soft Serve 1.5-Qt. Ice Cream Maker
Make professional-grade soft-serve ice cream from the comfort of your own home with this user-friendly machine. This is a great way to treat yourself and to impress all. your guests as a host.
Wayfair shoppers love this appliance, praising it for being so easy to use. One reviewer said, "Used this item for the first time yesterday and was pleasantly surprised with how many small cones it filled. It was very easy to use and clean. The consistency of the ice crease was perfect! The kids were all very excited and can't wait to use again."
Steelside Milly 52'' Ceiling Fan with Light Kit
Illuminate your room in style with this ceiling fan, which happens to be 50% off right now.
Scott Living Rafaela Woven Pattern Chenille 100% Blackout Grommet Curtain Panel
If it's tough for you to fall asleep, go back to sleep, or stay asleep, adding blackout curtains to your bedroom could be the game-changer that you need in your life. These are available in three versatile colors.
Three Posts Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair
There's just something so relaxing about an adirondack chair, right? It is one of those timeless pieces that you'll enjoy forever. This one is made from premium all-weather materials and it folds for easy storage. It comes in 48 colors, so there are plenty of options for many design aesthetics.
Archie & Oscar Littell Pet Crate
This looks like an incredibly chic end table or nightstand, but it's actually a pet crate. Function + decor= a must-have. There are so many colors to choose from.
Red Barrel Studio Grampian Round 2- Person Outdoor Dining Set
Enjoy your backyard or porch with ths bistro-inspired set, which includes two chairs and a matching table.
Hi-Line Gift Ltd. Resin Fountain with Light
Cultivate a relaxing, tranquil ambiance with this fountain.
Coleman Ponderosa SaluSpa 2-4 Person Inflatable Hot Tub with 120 AirJets
If you've always wanted a jacuzzi, here's your chance to bring some relaxing jets to your life. The Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub accommodates up to four people. It's easy to set up. All you need to do is attach the pump and watch it inflate. It has 60 jets that create calming bubbles to help you relax from the comfort of your own home. It's made from durable material designed to hold up against the outdoor elements.
Hashtag Home Traynor 32'' Dining Table
This neutral dining table easily fits in with any design aesthetic, even if you're working with a small space.
Andover Mills Clarke Bar & Counter Stool
These stools are great for a kitchen island, bar, or high table in your home.
Tramontina Induction Ceramic Cookware Set
65% off a high-quality cookware set is just too good to pass up. You can also get this bundle in red.
Endless Summer 24 24
Gather everyone in your backyard and make some fun memories sitting around this fire pit. Don't miss this 60% discount!
Vitamix ONE Blender
If you're looking for a blender you can count on, Vitamix is always a reliable brand. Use this gadget for smoothies, frozen drinks, desserts, dips, spreads, juice, purees, and more.
Classic Series KitchenAid 10 Speed 4.5 Qt. Stand Mixer
Save $90 on this mixer at checkout with code SAVE90. If you've been saving up for a mixer, this is a tough deal to ignore. It has 10 speeds, many functions, and the capacity for nine dozen cookies.
Dyson Slim Ball Animal Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Cleaning is so much easier with this Dyson vacuum, especially if you have pets at home. This one is great on carpet, upholstery, tile, hardwood, wood laminate flooring, shag rugs, and marble surfaces.
Blackstone 2 - Burner Liquid Propane 34000 BTU Gas Grill
Step up your game at tailgates, campsites, and backyard barbecues with this grill that's 34% off right now.
—Originally published April 26, 2023 at 1:12 PM PT.