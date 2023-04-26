Wayfair Way Day Doorbusters: Get $119 Sheets for $16 and Deals on KitchenAid, Cuisinart, Dyson, and More

Give your home the upgrades you deserve with unbelievable discounts on KitchenAid, Vitamix, Cuisinart, Dyson, Sealy, Blackstone, and Coleman.

By Marenah Dobin Apr 26, 2023 8:12 PMTags
ShoppingE! Insider ShopFlash SaleShop Affordable FindsShop SalesShop HomeE! Insider
E! Insider Shop: Wayfair Doorbusters

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you are looking for home finds, you are in luck because it's the best time to shop. The Wayfair Way Day Sale is finally here. That means there are some jaw-dropping deals. Shoppers look forward to this sale all year long and there are only 48 hours to shop. 

You can get a $119 sheet set for just $19. Score a $110 memory foam pillow for only $23. Save $100 on a KitchenAid mixer. Get $100 off a Dyson vacuum. Treat yourself to an $80 deal on a $240 Cuisinart ice cream maker.

The good news is that there are thousands of amazing deals on furniture, decor, bedding, appliances, and more home must-haves. If that's overwhelming and you just want to narrow down your shopping, here are some of the most unbelievable Wayfair doorbusters on products from KitchenAid, Vitamix, Cuisinart, Dyson, Blackstone, and Coleman.

read
Wayfair Way Day Sale 2023: Your Guide to the Best Deals Including Unbelievable Finds Under $50

Wayfair Doorbusters

Andover Mills Mirabal Sheet Set

Do you want to spend $120 on sheets? I don't, but I do want to do what I can to create a restful, comforting, sleep. Thankfully, these sheets are on sale for $16. They are a top-seller with 9,500+ 5-star reviews. There are 16 colors and 6 sizes to choose from. 

$119
$16
Wayfair

Trending Stories

1

Christina Ashten Gourkani, Kim Kardashian Look-Alike Model, Dead at 34

2

Idaho Murder Suspect Claims Girls' Roommate Has Info to Help Clear Him

3

Blake Lively Attends First Red Carpet Event Since Welcoming Baby No. 4

Wayfair Sleep Encased Cooling Shredded Memory Foam Medium Support Pillow

When you're hot in the middle of the night and you turn your pillow over and it's still not cool, that's frustrating when all you want to do is get back to sleep. This memory foam pillow has cooling technology. The ActiveRelief memory foam "cradles your head, neck, and shoulders to maintain spinal alignment," according to the brand.

$110
$23
Wayfair

Mercury Row Acevedo 22.11'' Tall Tray Top End Table

Use this tray table as a nightstand or an end table. It comes in several colors it complements many designs aesthetics.

$90
$40
Wayfair

Slumber Solutions 3

If your mattress isn't cutting it, enhance your current situation with a memory foam topper. This is also great to have around for a guest room if you need to accommodate visitors with different sleep preferences. This material is moisture-wicking and cooling to help you get a comfortable sleep.

$254
$87
Wayfair

Freeport Park Evangelista 108'' Lighted Market Umbrella

If you're going to spend a lot of time outside, sun protection is paramount. A reliable outdoor umbrella is just what you need for an ideal backyard setup. This one is water-resistant, UV-resistant, and very durable. It comes in five colors and it's currently 60% off.

$200
$81
Wayfair

Cuisinart Mix It In Soft Serve 1.5-Qt. Ice Cream Maker

Make professional-grade soft-serve ice cream from the comfort of your own home with this user-friendly machine. This is a great way to treat yourself and to impress all. your guests as a host.

Wayfair shoppers love this appliance, praising it for being so easy to use. One reviewer said, "Used this item for the first time yesterday and was pleasantly surprised with how many small cones it filled. It was very easy to use and clean. The consistency of the ice crease was perfect! The kids were all very excited and can't wait to use again."

$240
$80
Wayfair

Steelside Milly 52'' Ceiling Fan with Light Kit

Illuminate your room in style with this ceiling fan, which happens to be 50% off right now.

$200
$100
Wayfair

Scott Living Rafaela Woven Pattern Chenille 100% Blackout Grommet Curtain Panel

If it's tough for you to fall asleep, go back to sleep, or stay asleep, adding blackout curtains to your bedroom could be the game-changer that you need in your life. These are available in three versatile colors.

$60
$35
Wayfair

Three Posts Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair

There's just something so relaxing about an adirondack chair, right? It is one of those timeless pieces that you'll enjoy forever. This one is made from premium all-weather materials and it folds for easy storage. It comes in 48 colors, so there are plenty of options for many design aesthetics. 

$249
$156
Wayfair

Archie & Oscar Littell Pet Crate

This looks like an incredibly chic end table or nightstand, but it's actually a pet crate. Function + decor= a must-have. There are so many colors to choose from. 

$300
$141
Wayfair

Red Barrel Studio Grampian Round 2- Person Outdoor Dining Set

Enjoy your backyard or porch with ths bistro-inspired set, which includes two chairs and a matching table.

$240
$170
Wayfair

Hi-Line Gift Ltd. Resin Fountain with Light

Cultivate a relaxing, tranquil ambiance with this fountain.

$442
$97
Wayfair

Coleman Ponderosa SaluSpa 2-4 Person Inflatable Hot Tub with 120 AirJets

If you've always wanted a jacuzzi, here's your chance to bring some relaxing jets to your life. The Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub accommodates up to four people. It's easy to set up. All you need to do is attach the pump and watch it inflate. It has 60 jets that create calming bubbles to help you relax from the comfort of your own home. It's made from durable material designed to hold up against the outdoor elements.

$990
$415
Wayfair

Hashtag Home Traynor 32'' Dining Table

This neutral dining table easily fits in with any design aesthetic, even if you're working with a small space. 

$327
$137
Wayfair

Andover Mills Clarke Bar & Counter Stool

These stools are great for a kitchen island, bar, or high table in your home.

$130
$90
Wayfair

Tramontina Induction Ceramic Cookware Set

65% off a high-quality cookware set is just too good to pass up. You can also get this bundle in red. 

$360
$125
Wayfair

Endless Summer 24 24

Gather everyone in your backyard and make some fun memories sitting around this fire pit. Don't miss this 60% discount!

$420
$170
Wayfair

Vitamix ONE Blender

If you're looking for a blender you can count on, Vitamix is always a reliable brand. Use this gadget for smoothies, frozen drinks, desserts, dips, spreads, juice, purees, and more.

$198
$130
Wayfair

Classic Series KitchenAid 10 Speed 4.5 Qt. Stand Mixer

Save $90 on this mixer at checkout with code SAVE90. If you've been saving up for a mixer, this is a tough deal to ignore. It has 10 speeds, many functions, and the capacity for nine dozen cookies.

 

$330
$240
Wayfair

Dyson Slim Ball Animal Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Cleaning is so much easier with this Dyson vacuum, especially if you have pets at home. This one is great on carpet, upholstery, tile, hardwood, wood laminate flooring, shag rugs, and marble surfaces.

$350
$250
Wayfair

Blackstone 2 - Burner Liquid Propane 34000 BTU Gas Grill

Step up your game at tailgates, campsites, and backyard barbecues with this grill that's 34% off right now.

$300
$199
Wayfair

Looking for more great home deals? Shop these 38 top-rated home finds from Amazon.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!

Trending Stories

1

Christina Ashten Gourkani, Kim Kardashian Look-Alike Model, Dead at 34

2

Idaho Murder Suspect Claims Girls' Roommate Has Info to Help Clear Him

3

Blake Lively Attends First Red Carpet Event Since Welcoming Baby No. 4

4

Meghan Trainor Has a NSFW Sex Confession About “Big Boy” Daryl Sabara

5

DWTS' Len Goodman Predicted His Death 4 Months Before Passing