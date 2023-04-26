Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Step Out Hand-in-Hand After Welcoming Baby No. 2

One month after E! News confirmed that Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song have welcomed a second child, the couple was spotted out and about in Los Angeles.

By Corinne Heller Apr 26, 2023 6:05 PMTags
BabiesBrenda SongCouplesMacaulay Culkin
Watch: Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Are ENGAGED: See Her Ring!

It was parents' day out for Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song, this time as dad and mom of two.

The Home Alone alum and the Suite Life star were spotted walking together in Los Angeles on April 25, more than a month after E! News confirmed the engaged couple welcomed their second son. For their outing, Macaulay, 42, wore a blue button-down shirt, black pants and black sneakers, while Brenda, 35, sported a white and red ringer tee, flared blue jeans and white sneakers.

The couple, also parents to son Dakota Song Culkin, 2, are notoriously private and have remained mum about welcoming their new addition. But Macaulay's brother Kieran Culkin, 40, spoke about his baby nephew last month while discussing the possibility of getting his and his wife Jazz Charton's own children, daughter Kinsey Sioux, 3, and son Wilder Wolf, 20 months, together with his brother's.

"Well, the cousins live in Los Angeles, we live in New York," the Succession actor told Access Hollywood at the HBO show's season four premiere March 20. "I have a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old and as busy as I am, there is just no getting on a plane and going."

photos
Child Stars Then and Now

Kieran added, "I haven't met number two yet and they haven't met [my] number two yet either because we just haven't been able to figure that out."

See the new pic of Macaulay and Brenda out together as well as other adorable photos of the couple over the years below:

4CRNS, WCP / BACKGRID
Parents of Two

The two step out in Los Angeles in April 2023, months after welcoming their second son.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Stand Up To Cancer
They're Getting Hitched

In January 2022, a source confirmed to E! News that Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin were engaged. The actress showed off her engagement ring while stepping out in Beverly Hills. 

Instagram
Heart Day

"Hoppy Valentine's day everyone!" Brenda shared on Instagram when celebrating with Macaulay in the water. 

Splash News
Take Me Away

While strolling through Friedrichshain in Berlin, Germany, the couple displayed some PDA by holding hands. 

Instagram
Birthday Bash

"Happy 40th birthday to this magical being," Brenda wrote to Macaulay on Instagram. "I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you. But firstly, that would take me an eternity and secondly, you won't even see this because you don't ever use instagram. Hahaha. My unicorn that I never thought could exist, I am luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Do-Gooders

Uniting for good! The Hollywood couple attended the sixth biennial Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) telecast in Los Angeles. 

Instagram
Biggest Cheerleader

"Guys, I did a podcast with my favorite bunny—podcasters and just 2 of my favorite people," Brenda shared online when supporting her boyfriend's podcast back in April 2018. "@bunnyearspodcast aaaand the one and only @mattbennett!" 

culkamania / Instagram
Proud Parents

The couple celebrated their son Dakota's first birthday with a visit to Sesame Place San Diego. Calling it a "magical" affair, Brenda wrote on her Instagram alongside a snap of herself and Macaulay posing with Elmo, "We had so much fun!"

Trending Stories

1

Christina Ashten Gourkani, Kim Kardashian Look-Alike Model, Dead at 34

2

Idaho Murder Suspect Claims Girls' Roommate Has Info to Help Clear Him

3

DWTS' Len Goodman Predicted His Death 4 Months Before Passing

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Christina Ashten Gourkani, Kim Kardashian Look-Alike Model, Dead at 34

2

Idaho Murder Suspect Claims Girls' Roommate Has Info to Help Clear Him

3

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Step Out After Welcoming Baby No. 2

4

DWTS' Len Goodman Predicted His Death 4 Months Before Passing

5

Meghan Trainor Has a NSFW Sex Confession About “Big Boy” Daryl Sabara