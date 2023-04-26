Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage's Wedding Included Officiant Kim Kardashian and Performer Shania Twain

Chris Appleton just did a different kind of 'do—saying "I do" with Lukas Gage.
The celebrity hairstylist, 39, and The White Lotus star, 27, confirmed that they recently tied the knot, sharing photos of Kim Kardashian and Shania Twain at the wedding.
"We did it," Chris wrote on Instagram April 26 alongside a ring emoji. "Big thank you to @kimkardashian & @shaniatwain."
Lukas also celebrated their nuptials in his own post, captioning the same set of pics, "Ring finger where the rock is."
The couple wore coordinating black coats, matching leather pants and boots as they exchanged vows at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. And Kim wasn't just a guest—she was also the officiant.
As for Shania, the country music star serenaded the newlyweds with her hit "You're Still the One" as they toasted with champagne.
The wedding announcement comes two days after E! News confirmed the pair obtained a marriage license in Nevada's Clark County on April 22. Social media photos also showed Chris, Lukas and Kim making a stop to see Usher at his residency in Las Vegas and traveling in her private jet.
Just one day later, Kim presented Chris with the Hair Artist of the Year honor at The Daily Front Row's Fashion Awards in Los Angeles, and he gave a sweet shout-out to Lukas during his acceptance speech.
"Thank you to Lukas for being my rock and putting up with me," the Color Wow global creative director shared. "And making me feel perfect when I know I'm not."
A source confirmed Lukas and Chris' engagement to E! News earlier this month. The news came days after the actor spoke about his love life and praised Chris.
"I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love," Lukas said during the March 27 episode of the Today show. "He's a good-looking man. There's something about being in London. I think I got a taste of the Brits and couldn't help myself."
The comments echoed those Chris had made the week before. "I'm very happy, very much in love and I feel very grateful to share my time with someone very special," he said on the March 17 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. "Love is a really special thing. I think meeting someone you really connect with is really, really special."
Their sweet comments came a month after the pair shared photos from their February vacation to Mexico. Lukas was then asked if the pictures served as a relationship announcement to fans.
"If they want to think that, they can," Lukas told The New York Times in an interview published March 9. "I'm a pretty open book about most things in my life, but I have a problem with the culture of everyone needing to know everybody's business and nothing can be sacred. It's a weird line that I'm still trying to figure out."