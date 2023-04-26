Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage's Wedding Included Officiant Kim Kardashian and Performer Shania Twain

Watch : Lukas Gage & Chris Appleton Take BIG STEP in Their Romance

Chris Appleton just did a different kind of 'do—saying "I do" with Lukas Gage.

The celebrity hairstylist, 39, and The White Lotus star, 27, confirmed that they recently tied the knot, sharing photos of Kim Kardashian and Shania Twain at the wedding.

"We did it," Chris wrote on Instagram April 26 alongside a ring emoji. "Big thank you to @kimkardashian & @shaniatwain."

Lukas also celebrated their nuptials in his own post, captioning the same set of pics, "Ring finger where the rock is."

The couple wore coordinating black coats, matching leather pants and boots as they exchanged vows at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. And Kim wasn't just a guest—she was also the officiant.

As for Shania, the country music star serenaded the newlyweds with her hit "You're Still the One" as they toasted with champagne.

The wedding announcement comes two days after E! News confirmed the pair obtained a marriage license in Nevada's Clark County on April 22. Social media photos also showed Chris, Lukas and Kim making a stop to see Usher at his residency in Las Vegas and traveling in her private jet.