Mother's Day Gifts for Wine Moms: Flight Sets, Bottle Chillers, Wine Charms & More

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Moms and wine. Am I right? I mean, it wouldn't be a cliche if it weren't true. Some moms just absolutely love their wine. And here's the thing: That's totally okay.
In fact, in some ways, it's great. It makes them really easy to shop for at special occasions! Like, if you know your mom loves to curl up with a nice glass of wine while reading, or ask the waiter 50 million questions about her choice at dinner, or pour with almost reckless abandon during Book Club, you also know exactly what to get her at Mother's Day: Wine stuff.
Of course, "wine stuff" can be an all-encompassing term. But your mom isn't a "t-shirt that brings it up" wine mom, nor is she a throw pillow with "wine o'clock!" written on it in script type of mom. She's just a good ol' fashioned mom who enjoys a glass of wine.
So, for Mother's Day, let's get her some accessories. Scroll on to shop Mother's Day wine gifts, and prepare to say cheers!
Spieglau Wine Lovers White Wine Glasses, Set of 4
Spielgau's classic set is expertly designed to bring out the best in a variety of white wines. Yes, including mom's favorite. (Probably.)
Viski Rolling Crystal Wine Glasses, Set of 2
Honestly, Viski describes their architectural set best: "Made with lead-free crystal, these rolling wine glasses are as fun to look at as they are to sip out of. But they're not just good looking. Roll these glasses around to create a swirling motion that aerates wine and releases aroma." Aah.
Joanna Buchanan Celestial Wine Charms
Whether she's got book club over or just wants to add a little extra sparkle to her nightly glass, your mom will absolutely love these cosmic wine charms from artist Joanna Buchanan.
Corkcicle Wine Bottle Chiller
Look, we've all been there: It's time for white or rose, but there isn't enough time to chill it to protection. Enter Corkcicle's fabulous wine chiller, which is slim, effective, and its powers are not limited to bevs of the alcoholic variety.
Fox Run Marble Wine Stand, White
Whether your mom is proud of owning a particular bottle or just wants to add a little oomph to her tablescape, she'll appreciate adding this sophisticated marble wine stand to her collection.
AirLOCK Wine Preserver
The AirLOCK wine preserver is ultra-practical. It is not, however, as cute as the stuff you made in grade school. So maybe go the extra mile and add a really sweet handwritten note with this one.
Wine Flight Glasses, Set of 6
Sampling from home has never looked so professional (or fun).
Joanna Buchanan Bee Wine Stopper
For those occasions when there's wine left over for the next time, may I suggest this glittering and whimsical bee-shaped stopper from none other than Joanna Buchanan?
Silver Foil Cutter
Okay, so it's maybe not the sexiest gift in the world, but this silver foil cutter definitely adds elegance to any bar cart.
Really treat a mom this year with this collection of cute Mother's Day jewelry gifts she'll be sure to love.