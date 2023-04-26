Nordstrom Limited Time Beauty Deals: Drybar, St. Tropez, MAC, It Cosmetics, Giorgio Armani, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you love shopping for hair, makeup, and skincare products, you need to check out the Nordstrom Limited Time Sale.
Nordstrom has so many unbeatable discounts on top brands including Viktor&Rolf, Dior, MAC Cosmetics, NARS, Laura Mercier, Benefit Cosmetics, Bobbi Brown, and Lancôme.
Aside from the great deals on beauty products you know and love, Nordstrom has discounts on items that you can't get anywhere else. Whether you're looking for a jumbo size of your favorite face scrub or a value set that equates to a major discount, Nordstrom has exclusive deals that you need to shop before they sell out. Here are some of the standout picks from the sale. Hurry up and shop!
Nordstrom Beauty Deals
St. Tropez Jumbo Self Tan Bronzing Mousse
Get a fool-proof, natural-looking tan with this iconic mousse from St. Tropez. It delivers a streak-free tan and it's easy to apply. This tan can last up to 10 days and it actually smells great too.
A shopper reviewed, "I have been using the Classic St. Tropez self-tanner for a few years now. When I saw the jumbo size on sale I had to buy it. During the summer, I'm a huge beach person and love having a tan. It helps me get through the long winter months up here in the northeast by giving me a tan that looks natural and not fake. I always use the mitt to apply this so it doesn't get all over my hands. I have sensitive skin and I'm also able to use it on my face!"
Lanôme Lash Idôle Volumizing Mascara
Get luminous, long-looking lashes with this mascara from Lancôme. In a consumer study conducted by the brand, out of 103 women, 95% saw an instant lash lift, 94% saw instant volume, and 90% saw clump-free lashes. The waterproof version is on sale too.
This mascara has 10,900+ 5-star reviews. A fan of the mascara raved, "Holy grail! Best. Mascara. Ever. Brush is amazing, formula is amazing, makes you look like you're wearing falsies and barely runs."
Another customer said, "Buy it! Best mascara ever! My lashes are so little and this makes me look big eyed!"
IT Cosmetics CC+ Color Correcting Full Coverage Cream SPF 50+
The concept of a "no makeup" look isn't something that every person is super comfortable with. And that's where IT Cosmetics comes through with a hero product. The company's CC+ Cream is called "Your Skin But Better," which sounds like the ideal makeup look for most people. This best-selling CC cream is really multiple products in one: a foundation, a brightening color corrector, makeup primer, hydrating serum, concealer, and more. The cream enhances elasticity, reduces the appearance of wrinkles, and locks in moisture, according to the brand.
A shopper said, "I keep trying other products to see if they are better - They never are! I use this every single day for myself. I am a makeup artist. After I use this CC+ Cream on my clients for their photoshoot or special occasion they always ask me to send them the link so they can order it for themselves. I am 41 and my clients range from 20 - 70 years old. It works for everyone. I am also a personal trainer and it really lasts throughout my whole day."
MAC Matte Lipstick
This iconic product is a highly pigmented lipstick with a color payoff that lasts and feels comfortable on your lips.
A shopper reviewed, "Love love like be this lipstick! The formula is amazing and doesn't dry out my lips. The color is BEAUTIFUL!!! Every time I wear this lipstick, people always ask what's on my lips!! I really recommend this one to everyone. Beautiful shade on different skin tones! Definitely a holy grail for me."
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Mechanical Brow Pencil
This is a super slim eyebrow pencil that makes it easy to fill in your brows to create a natural, polished look. It comes with a brush on the other end, which is great to brush up your brows and blend in the color.
A reviewer gushed, "Can't live without! This product is amazing. My sister recommended it to me and now I can't live without it! It goes on easily and stays on your brows all day. It doesn't go on too hard either, your brows will not look like sharpies! They have multiple shades so you can match it with your brows easily. It's double sided and comes with a brush to help you comb your brows into shape. Love this product!"
Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation
I have been using this foundation since 2016. I will never stop using it. This foundation just looks like my skin, at its very best. I always go for the sample when there's a new 'It' foundation around, but I never actually buy a full bottle of any foundation other than this one. If I only had to use one makeup product for the rest of my life, this is it. It's worth every penny.
A shopper shared, "Best Foundation in the Universe Most people have no idea Armani even makes cosmetics...by far...the best foundation in the world. I've been a makeup artist for 12 years and I use it on everyone...flawless, airbrushed, blendable, luminous, so many words to describe it. Amazing in photos and on film...your skin ends up looking like the models in the Armani ads...pores...what pores???!!! When mixed with a fluid sheer, you get an amazing highlight effect. Exceptional. You look perfect but still natural, it's really light too, no heavy makeup feel."
Nars Blush
This is an incredibly buildable blush. You can go sheer with it or you can build it up for a more prominent dose of color. You can even use it as an eyeshadow if you want to go for a monochromatic look.
"Makeup staple. This color looks good on almost everyone. Any time I have my makeup done for an event it is always a staple in the makeup artists kit and used on all of the girls with me," a shopper reviewed.
Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Eyeshadow Stick
If you want to step up your eyeshadow game, but powders are too messy for you, this is what you need. It's so easy to use and the creamy formulation is incredibly blendable. This is also great for a girl on the go. If you're getting ready on the way to an event, this eyeshadow is so user-friendly and the product is incredibly long-lasting.
A shopper said, "Long-wear is an understatement !!!This is my go to base. As an essential employee with minimal everything and a mask, I can only do my eyes. This is ten hours later and it's still on. I love it!!! I hope they never discontinue this line."
MAC Eyeshadow
This is an eyeshadow with easy-to-blend, richly pigmented color that really lasts. No need to worry about sweating this off or transfering the color.
A shopper raved, "Mac shadows are by far the best of all. Non-irritating to the eyes and lasts all day without having to reapply."
Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Liquid Makeup Foundation
This foundation is an amazing choice for anyone with oily skin. It's also great if you have some outdoor plans and you want to keep your complexion looking matte. I even mix it together with my regular foundation in the summer just to get that matte finish. If you worry about sweat, but you want a full face of makeup, this is what you need.
A shopper gushed, "Holy grail. For as consistently as I have been using this foundation, I cannot believe I have not publicly raved and posted a review yet! This is my holy grail foundation for ALL occasions, from daily wear to a night out. Due to my combination skin, I need a matte coverage to control oils, and this does exactly what it claims by staying in place and lasting all day. It even remains in hot humid temperatures. It also does not cause breakouts, and I have extremely sensitive acne prone skin, so that speaks volumes because it is difficult for me to wear anything. The coverage is very build-able and can easily be adjusted for whatever look you're desiring. I find myself returning to this foundation regardless of anything."
Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer
This is a super hydrating, creamy concealer that's a true game-changer for under eyes and to cover blemishes.
A shopper declared, "THE BEST Concealer EVA!! Let's just say, the hunt is finally over!!! I have been skeptical of trying NARS Again. I have horrible dark circles and it's been very hard trying to find a concealer that could cover these circles, without aging me, with all the cakey and creasing! Well no longer, do I have to suffer. The Key is the application!! LESS IS MORE!! It covered my dark circles all day, no creasing!! Flawless."
Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Eyebrow Gel
If you want to fill in your eyebrows and make them look natural without spending too much time on your makeup, this is the easiest product to use.
"As a low-maintenance kind of girl, I can't imagine spending more than three minutes on my daily brow routine...especially when this stuff does the trick in less than 60 seconds. In just one brush-through (or two, if I'm feeling fancy), the color clings to every bit of my barely-there brows and magically makes them thicker and fuller. I've been using this product for three years now," a shopper wrote.
PMD Classic Personal Microderm Device
I'm not gonna lie, I had my eye on this for a year, finally got one, and then I was scared to do the at-home treatment. I wasted so much time worrying because now I am absolutely obsessed with this. I use it once a week for an exfoliation. Treat yourself to a microdermabrasion treatment in the comfort of your own home with the PMD Personal Microderm Device. Using this weekly reduces the appearance of wrinkles, blemishes and enlarged pores, according to the brand. Then, when you're done, put on your favorite serum.
Nordstrom has this in four colors. A Nordstrom shopper said, "Do yourself a favour and BUY IT NOW! I have a lot of dead skin and tiny blemishes under my skin and it really helps clear all of it. I also have some concerns with a few lines on my neck and I can see a difference already. It looks more lifted and smooth. It does take a bit of time to get used to it but the results are AMAZING! Do your skin a favour and go get your PMD and clear your skin!"
Mario Badescu Drying Duo Set- Drying Lotion and Drying Patches
This drying lotion is a skincare staple, for sure. When a pimple arises, dip a cotton swab into this drying lotion and dab it on top of the blemish. This is my go-to remedy to dry out a pimple. This has a major impact, especially when I use it overnight. Use this drying lotion at night and then you can treat your blemishes during the day with these clear patches.
"The best," a shopper wrote, with one adding, "My husband and I both love the drying lotion, and I'm excited to try the patches."
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
If you have dry, cracked hands, this is the maximum-strength moisturizer that you need to try. It also forms a "glovelike protective barrier against moisture loss," according to the brand. Put this on after you wash your hands and before bed to see major results.
A shopper raved, "This is the best cream I've found for dry hands. It's thick but not greasy. It absorbs quickly and delivers instant relief for dry hands. It also has a nice cooling feel when applied. Highly recommend!!!"
Another explained, "I have really dry, cracked hands that are worse now with all the hand sanitizer. This product doesn't make them feel greasy, my cracked areas don't burn when i put this on, i love this hand cream. I'll keep buying!"
Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
If you're looking for an eyeliner that is easy to apply, doesn't smudge, and stays in place until you're ready to take off your makeup, try out the Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner.
Benefit Cosmetics They're Real! Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara
Give your lashes a major boost with the Benefit Cosmetics They're Real! Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara. If you're looking for curl, volume, and separated lashes, this is the flexible, flake-free, buildable mascara that you need to check out.
Clinique Moisture Surge Overnight Face Mask
I fell in love with this overnight mask the first time that I used it. I woke up with incredibly soft skin and I've been buying two at a time ever since I tried it. It doesn't feel sticky, it has a nice light scent, and it doesn't irritate my extremely sensitive skin. This is just what I need for those days when my skin is feeling dry or it's freaking out. It really calms my skin down and makes a difference with hydration.
Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lipstick
This lipstick is one of my absolute favorites. It has the look of a gloss and the staying power of a lip stain. It lasts through eating, drinking, kissing, and talking. I love the shades Text Em (a dusty rose) and Unbreakable (a bold red) and I cannot wait to add the rest of the shades to my makeup collection.
Drybar Hot Toddy Heat Protectant Mist
If you're styling your hair a lot, a reliable heat protectant is essential. Treat before you heat! Spritz this lightweight spray on dry hair to protect your tresses from curling and straightening irons. This spray protects from irons up to 450°F/232°C, according to the brand. You can also save on this jumbo version.
A shopper said, "Probably the only high-end hair care product I will purchase forever and ever. I have hair that is on the finer side and a lot of heat protectants can weigh my hair down, this one doesn't do that. I style my bangs on a daily basis and this product is great for that."
Origins Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask to Clear Pores
This mask is a true staple in my opinion. Add this into your weekly skincare routine to detoxify the pores, clear up breakouts, and prevent new breakouts from popping up. I've been using this one for years. I have very reactive skin and this mask clears up breakouts without irritating my skin. If you haven't tried it yet, check it out while it's on sale for half price.
A shopper said, "I LOVE this product. I use it once a week and it makes a super noticeable difference with my pores and overall quality of my skin. I like to first derma-plane my face, apply the mask, rinse, and moisturizer really well. The next day my skin always looks amazing. I can definitely tell if I miss a week."
Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector- Limited Edition Bonus Size
Restore damaged hair to get that healthy, shiny hair you've always desired with this product, which I think is a truly miraculous hair treatment. It is a complete game changer for your routine.
Just apply the treatment to wet hair, leave it on for ten minutes (or longer if you want), then rinse it out, and shampoo and condition as usual. You will see and feel a difference the first time you use it, but if you want major results, work it into your routine by using it 2-3 times per week.
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
If you want to pamper your skin, just put these on for ten minutes. They are infused with pure 24K Gold and Colloidal Gold to help lift and firm the appearance of your skin, per the brand. They reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while providing intense hydration, according to Peter Thomas Roth. The formula also has caffeine, which de-puffs my skin.
And if you really want to take the experience to the next level, keep these in your fridge, which is a pro tip from someone who uses these every single morning. They're so worth the purchase. But, there's just one thing I need to warn you about: if you bring these on a group trip, all of your friends will want to try them out... and continue using them every single morning of your vacation vacation. They're just that good.
Clinique Moisture Surge Sheertint Hydrator Broad Spectrum SPF 25 Tinted Moisturizer
If you don't want to wear a full face of makeup, but you still want a bit of coverage and some sun protection, try the Clinique Moisture Surge Sheertint Hydrator. This tinted moisturizer has SPF 25 sun protection. There are seven shades to choose from. This formula delivers 12 hours of hydration, according to Clinique.
A fan of the product reviewed, "I usually wear a full coverage foundation, however I've been on the hunt for a perfect everyday lightweight foundation/skin tint with enough coverage for my acne scars, and I found it!! (I work at Ulta, so I spend a lot of time trying out foundations with customers)."
MAC Prep + Prime Fix+ Primer and Setting Spray
This multi-functional spray does so much. Use it after applying makeup to set your look. You can use it before applying makeup to hydrate the skin as a primer. You can even use it to intensify the pigment of your favorite eye shadow. Just dip your brush in to the shadow and lightly mist the spray to create a highly pigmented look.
The iconic spray improves the wear of makeup, moisturizes, and it even soothes irritated skin. A loyal customer raved, "This is a must have for everyone after completing your makeup routine. All day setting plus!"
"I would highly recumbent this product to anyone who wants their makeup looking fresh and clean. I use this prep & prime spray almost every day. It's not to wet or stick on the skin it gives you look a glowing smooth finish. The results were wonderful and made me feel more confident," another fan of the product shared.
IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream Illumination SPF 50+
This is just like the iconic IT Cosmetics CC Cream except that it's much more illuminating with light-reflecting pigments. This one product does the job of a foundation, a brightening color corrector, makeup primer, hydrating serum, a serum concealer, and more. The cream enhances elasticity, reduces the appearance of wrinkles, and locks in moisture, according to the brand.
A shopper said, "I've used It cosmetics foundation spf 50 for years, and it never disappoints, Living in California I need a good foundation with uva and uvb protection, It cosmetics foundation has all that and more! Keep up the good work."
