All the Ways Queen Elizabeth II Was Honored During King Charles III's Coronation

Watch : Royals Expert Breaks Down Coronation Controversies & Festivities

Here's the (British) tea: With the money reprinted to feature King Charles III's visage and the national anthem lyrics now vowing to save the United Kingdom's gracious king, Queen Elizabeth II's fingerprints could still be seen all over her son's May 6 coronation. (Metaphorically speaking, of course, her ever-present white gloves not allowing the former matriarch to leave anything as common as a smudge behind.)

Because, from the start, Charles made clear that his entire reign would be in tribute to his late mum.

"Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen—my beloved Mother—was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example," he said in his first official speech following her Sept. 8 passing. "That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today."