Dancing With the Stars' Len Goodman Predicted His Death 4 Months Before His Passing

Watch : Dancing With the Stars' Len Goodman Dead at 78

A prediction Len Goodman made before his death is drawing a lot of attention.

Four months prior to his passing, the Dancing With the Stars judge took part in an interview in which he reflected on death.

"Bing Crosby had the right idea," Goodman told the Daily Mail in December 2022. "He played 18 holes of golf, then, bosh, dropped down dead. I don't want a load of lingering. My dad had the right idea, too. He loved gardening and he had a stroke while he was out in the garden. He was 79 so if I go the way of my dad, that'll be next year."

The Strictly Come Dancing alum even had some suggestions for his obituary.

"Just write: 'He was a dance teacher from Dartford who got lucky,'" he added. "Because that's just about the truth of it."