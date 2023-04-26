Christina Ashten Gourkani, OnlyFans Model and Kim Kardashian Look-Alike, Dead at 34

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Christina Ashten Gourkani, an OnlyFans model who also promoted herself as a Kim Kardashian look-alike, has died after suffering a cardiac arrest, her family says. She was 34 years old.

"In the early morning hours at approximately 4:31am on 4/20/2023 our family received a tragic phone call from a family member who was frantically screaming and crying...on the other end of the line....Ashten is dying...Ashten is dying..." her loved ones wrote on a GoFundMe for her on April 25. "After arriving at the hospital shortly after the phone call our family continued living a nightmare as we were informed that her health and wellbeing had continued to decline in a downward spiral for the worse after suffering from a cardiac arrest."

The family added that the model's death followed a "medical procedure that took a turn for the worse."

No further details were provided. Ashten's family included a loving tribute to her in the message.