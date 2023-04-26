Get $113 Worth of It Cosmetics Products for Just $45 and Get a Filtered, Airbrushed Look In Real Life

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

There's a fine line between shiny skin and a dewy glow. No one wants to see their makeup application melting and getting greasy. That's why you need a reliable pressed powder in your routine. A great pressed powder locks in your makeup, prevents caking, and stops excess oil from ruining your glam.

The IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Pressed Powder does all of that and it delivers an airbrushed finish that shoppers cannot get enough of. This product has a very devoted following and it's a total game-changer. Right now, you can get a bundle with the pressed powder, Bye Bye Pores Pressed Bronzer, and a makeup brush for just $45 from QVC. If you bought all those products separately, it would have cost $113.

Don't sleep on this bronzer. It has a long-lasting formula that is expected with IT Cosmetics products and it delivers a natural-looking warmth without any glitter. This 60% off deal won't be here forever. Shop before it sells out.