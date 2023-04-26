Get $113 Worth of It Cosmetics Products for Just $45 and Get a Filtered, Airbrushed Look In Real Life

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There's a fine line between shiny skin and a dewy glow. No one wants to see their makeup application melting and getting greasy. That's why you need a reliable pressed powder in your routine. A great pressed powder locks in your makeup, prevents caking, and stops excess oil from ruining your glam.
The IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Pressed Powder does all of that and it delivers an airbrushed finish that shoppers cannot get enough of. This product has a very devoted following and it's a total game-changer. Right now, you can get a bundle with the pressed powder, Bye Bye Pores Pressed Bronzer, and a makeup brush for just $45 from QVC. If you bought all those products separately, it would have cost $113.
Don't sleep on this bronzer. It has a long-lasting formula that is expected with IT Cosmetics products and it delivers a natural-looking warmth without any glitter. This 60% off deal won't be here forever. Shop before it sells out.
IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Pressed Powder & Bronzer w/ Brush
Here's what you get in the set:
- Bye Bye Pores Pressed Powder
- Bye Bye Pores Pressed Bronzer
- Heavenly Luxe Powder Brush
Apply the bronzer where you want a dose of warmth and sunshine. Finish your makeup application with some pressed powder to lock in your look and prevent excess oil and shine.
Shoppers adore this IT Cosmetics set. Check out these reviews from people who can't get enough of these products.
IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Pressed Powder & Bronzer w/ Brush Reviews
A shopper said, "First off, the brush is amazing. This entire set costs less than the brush on it's own! I like both powders. Setting one isn't chalky , and the bronzer is very buildable. Nice scent too."
Another raved, "IT cosmetics has truly changed my life; my look; and my confidence. This Bye Bye Pores, powder and bronzer, goes on so light, but gives you unbelievable coverage and somehow, evens out the surface of your skin. All with a powder. This is amazing stuff."
Someone gushed, "I love these two products together. For everyday you don't need anything else. Am so glad for the pairing!!!!! Thanks."
A reviewer explained, "There are not many beauty products that can live up to the hype. BUT-this bye bye pores pressed powder and bronzer are nothing less than AMAZING! My face looks flawless! I am 60 years old and have finally found something that gives me a smooth and beautiful finish to my makeup routine! Run, don't walk to get this great duo!!"
A fan of the products said, "This is so nice. It gives you a finished look. Compares to airbrushing. Very satisfied!"
Someone wrote, "This powder makes you look absolutely FLAWLESS!! Every IT product has been good to me and my face but this might be one of my favorites!!"
