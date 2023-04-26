Save 50% On These Top-Selling Tarte Glossy Lip Balms Before They Sell Out

If you need additional info before you shop, read these product reviews.

Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip QVC Host Pick Trio Reviews

A shopper declared, "Love all 3 colors! So shiny and the hint of color is perfect! Smells good, too."

Another gushed, "Have tried 1 Maracuja tarte lip before - loved. These 3 Tarte Maracuja juicy lip QVC Host picks are very good! Last longer than most, I like the 3 different colors, and love the slim look of them. Will buy them again when needed. Recommended to other ladies/gals who want some good stuff for their lips."

Someone else raved, "Love these! Great for everyday wear. Just the right amount of color."

A QVC shopper reviewed, "I have a drawer full of lipsticks/glosses/colors and I am never happy with them. These are by far the BEST ever. Just enough color and shine and make my lips feel soft and healthy! Not sticky, Not too shiny JUST PERFECT!"

"This is my first time trying Tarte's juicy lip and I am a fan! These colors are very wearable for day to day. There is just enough shine and minimal stickiness. I can't decide which color I like the most, but they are all great," a shopper reviewed.

A fan of the product wrote, "Love these and the three shades. As soon as I received these I ordered another set so I won't be without them. Not sticky and love the shine I get."

