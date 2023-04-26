Why Sofia Richie's Brother Miles Richie Missed Her Wedding to Elliot Grainge

Watch : Lionel Richie Performed Which Songs at Daughter Sofia's Wedding?

A notable guest was MIA from Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge's lavish nuptials.

As fans combed through photos of the couple's star-studded wedding, some noticed that her brother Miles Richie wasn't in any of the pictures. Now, a reason has been revealed.

A rep for the model told TMZ that Miles was feeling under the weather before the wedding and ended up testing positive for COVID-19. While the outlet was informed Sofia would've loved to have her brother attend her big day, she understood why he couldn't be there.

E! News has reached out to Sofia and Miles' rep for comment but has yet to hear back.

Still, she and Elliot had many family members and friends celebrate their love in the South of France on April 22. Sofia's sister Nicole Richie served as maid of honor, and their dad Lionel Richie walked the bride—who wore a Chanel gown—down the aisle. The four-time Grammy winner also performed a few of his hits during the wedding.