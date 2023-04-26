Why Sofia Richie's Brother Miles Richie Missed Her Wedding to Elliot Grainge

While Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge were surrounded by family and friends at their wedding in the South of France, one notable guest was unable to attend—her brother Miles Richie. Find out why.

A notable guest was MIA from Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge's lavish nuptials.

As fans combed through photos of the couple's star-studded wedding, some noticed that her brother Miles Richie wasn't in any of the pictures. Now, a reason has been revealed.

A rep for the model told TMZ that Miles was feeling under the weather before the wedding and ended up testing positive for COVID-19. While the outlet was informed Sofia would've loved to have her brother attend her big day, she understood why he couldn't be there.

E! News has reached out to Sofia and Miles' rep for comment but has yet to hear back.

Still, she and Elliot had many family members and friends celebrate their love in the South of France on April 22. Sofia's sister Nicole Richie served as maid of honor, and their dad Lionel Richie walked the bride—who wore a Chanel gown—down the aisle. The four-time Grammy winner also performed a few of his hits during the wedding.

"They had two songs," Lionel exclusively told E! News two days after the ceremony. "They said, 'Can you do 'Hello' and 'Stuck on You'?' And I said, 'You know that's not in the budget, but I think we can afford Lionel Richie.' Of course, I said that, and of course Nicole said, 'Dad you're not supposed to say that.' Just a ham sandwich."

"But I had such a great moment with my family," he added. "We hammed it up. You know, the Richies hammed it up really good, and the Grainges were all over the place. So, we've got two great families coming together."

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

And Lionel is excited for Sofia and Elliot to start this next chapter. "They're happy, and they're in love," the singer shared. "And if you wish for anything for your kid, you want someone to love your kid as much as I love my kid. And he loves my kid. So, I'm very happy."

To see photos from the wedding weekend, keep scrolling.

TikTok / Sofia Richie
Bouquet Toss

Who will catch it?

TikTok / Sofia Richie
Next to Wed?

We have a winner!

Instagram
Feeling Fireworks

As seen on guest Tania Shroff's April 23 Instagram Story, the couple shared a smooch in front of an epic view on their special day.

Instagram / Sofia Richie
Time to Dance

The bride danced to Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)" at the wedding after-party.

Instagram / Jamie Mizrahi
After-Party Look

Sofia rocked her third wedding style: A Chanel mini dress.

Instagram / Nicole Richie
Nicole Richie

The bride's sister donned a black, one-shoulder gown at the wedding.

Instagram / Nicole Richie
Nicole Richie

A back view of the star's dress at her sister's special day.

Instagram
Marianna Hewitt

The beauty influencer shared a look at her attire for the occasion on her Instagram Story April 22 with the words, "Ready for the wedding."

EliotPress / MEGA
Dreamy Dinner

The couple were spotted looking smitten at their rehearsal dinner before the big day.

Instagram / Nicole Richie
Nicole Richie

The star shared this pic of herself at Sofia and Elliot's wedding rehearsal dinner on Instagram.

instagram.com/roxybijan
Pre-Wedding Style

Sofia appeared before her wedding in the South of France.

instagram.com/ali.meller
Pre-Wedding Bliss

Sofia and Elliot appeared together before their wedding.

