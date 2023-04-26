Why Sofia Richie's Brother Miles Richie Missed Her Wedding to Elliot Grainge

A notable guest was MIA from Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge's lavish nuptials.
As fans combed through photos of the couple's star-studded wedding, some noticed that her brother Miles Richie wasn't in any of the pictures. Now, a reason has been revealed.
A rep for the model told TMZ that Miles was feeling under the weather before the wedding and ended up testing positive for COVID-19. While the outlet was informed Sofia would've loved to have her brother attend her big day, she understood why he couldn't be there.
E! News has reached out to Sofia and Miles' rep for comment but has yet to hear back.
Still, she and Elliot had many family members and friends celebrate their love in the South of France on April 22. Sofia's sister Nicole Richie served as maid of honor, and their dad Lionel Richie walked the bride—who wore a Chanel gown—down the aisle. The four-time Grammy winner also performed a few of his hits during the wedding.
"They had two songs," Lionel exclusively told E! News two days after the ceremony. "They said, 'Can you do 'Hello' and 'Stuck on You'?' And I said, 'You know that's not in the budget, but I think we can afford Lionel Richie.' Of course, I said that, and of course Nicole said, 'Dad you're not supposed to say that.' Just a ham sandwich."
"But I had such a great moment with my family," he added. "We hammed it up. You know, the Richies hammed it up really good, and the Grainges were all over the place. So, we've got two great families coming together."
And Lionel is excited for Sofia and Elliot to start this next chapter. "They're happy, and they're in love," the singer shared. "And if you wish for anything for your kid, you want someone to love your kid as much as I love my kid. And he loves my kid. So, I'm very happy."
