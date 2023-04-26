Why John Stamos Once Had Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Temporarily Fired From Full House

Full House alum John Stamos wasn't always sold on the idea of working with babies.
As the actor—who played Uncle Jesse on the series—recently revealed, working alongside Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen during the early days of their hit sitcom presented its challenges at first, considering the twins landed the part of Michelle Tanner at just six months old.
And as the 59-year-old noted, he didn't hesitate to let their team know that it wasn't working, confirming a rumor that he requested to have them ousted.
"I did it," John said during the April 25 episode of the Good Guys podcast. "I didn't try, I did it."
Referring to filming one scene in particular, John explained that the then-11-month-old twins were all not too thrilled with being on set one day.
"She was screaming—both of them," he continued. "They wanted to be anywhere else but there and so did I. They were 11 months old, and God bless them…but I couldn't deal with it." And as the You actor noted, he followed up with a request for their show's crew.
"I said, ‘This is not gonna work, guys,'" John recalled. "I screamed at them and said, ‘Get rid of them. I can't work like this.'"
And though they were able to find replacements for the series rather quickly, as John admitted, no one could quite measure up to the twins, as they are simply two of a kind.
"It was only a few days and I said, ‘Bring the Olsens back,'" the General Hospital alum said. "These kids are terrible."
As for whether the fashion designers, now 36, ever knew of their impromptu break? As John shared, "They do now."
