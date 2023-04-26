Sydney Sweeney Reveals Her Nickname for Co-Star Glen Powell

Sydney Sweeney has a top-notch nickname for this Top Gun star.
The Euphoria actress, who recently wrapped on filming the upcoming rom-com Anyone But You with Glen Powell, revealed the nickname she calls Glen—and it's one he is quite fond of.
The moniker? She calls him "Top Gun" in honor of his 2022 film Top Gun: Maverick.
Sydney used this very nickname while talking onstage with Glen at CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas, where they played the first footage of their new movie. The actress noted that filming for Anyone But You had finished mere hours before, in Australia, but they wanted to be there for the event.
"We love seeing ourselves on the big screen," Glen joked onstage, per People. To which Sydney replied, "Oh, please, Top Gun."
At the time, Glen noted in response, "I love when she calls me that."
Looking back on the early days of filming, Sydney joked that she thought Glen was Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller "until the fourth day of shooting."
Now having wrapped filming, it's safe to say Sydney knows Glen actually played Lt. Jake "Hangman" Seresin in the blockbuster film. Of course, she's also familiar with his role in Anyone But You. Onstage, she teased that his character is an "a--hole."
But Glen had some words to say about Sydney's part, too.
"As you could probably guess, this movie's about two people that hate each other," Glen said at the event. "Sydney plays a character [who is] a real nightmare. And what better place to put a nightmare and an a--hole than on the other side of the world in the most romantic setting imaginable?"
Though a debut date for this enticing romantic comedy has yet to be announced, the outlet reported that it will be exclusively released in theaters.