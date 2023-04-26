Sydney Sweeney Reveals Her Nickname for Co-Star Glen Powell

Watch : Top Gun's Glen Powell & Jay Ellis on Preparing for Shirtless Scenes!

Sydney Sweeney has a top-notch nickname for this Top Gun star.

The Euphoria actress, who recently wrapped on filming the upcoming rom-com Anyone But You with Glen Powell, revealed the nickname she calls Glen—and it's one he is quite fond of.

The moniker? She calls him "Top Gun" in honor of his 2022 film Top Gun: Maverick.

Sydney used this very nickname while talking onstage with Glen at CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas, where they played the first footage of their new movie. The actress noted that filming for Anyone But You had finished mere hours before, in Australia, but they wanted to be there for the event.

"We love seeing ourselves on the big screen," Glen joked onstage, per People. To which Sydney replied, "Oh, please, Top Gun."

At the time, Glen noted in response, "I love when she calls me that."

Looking back on the early days of filming, Sydney joked that she thought Glen was Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller "until the fourth day of shooting."