Jennifer Lopez Is the Picture of Sexy Sophistication Baring Skin at Met Gala 2023

Leave it to Jennifer Lopez to cause a collective jaw-drop.
Attending her 14th Met Gala, the Hustlers star sauntered in toward the end of the stream of celebs parading into the Metropolitan Museum of Art, bringing the drama in a skin-baring Ralph Lauren halter dress and veiled fascinator in a nod to the evening's theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."
Preferring a big reveal, Lopez kept her getting-ready details under wraps and teased her eventual arrival with several throwback shots posted to her Instagram Story of her past Chanel looks, courtesy of Lagerfeld. (The see-through dress the Out of Sight star wore to the Oscars in 2001? Chanel.)
And as usual, she was worth the wait. Though of course we weren't the only ones hoping she and Ben Affleck would attend for the first time together as a married couple. The pair tied the knot last July in Las Vegas and nailed the follow-through with a lavish Savannah, Ga.-set wedding bash in August.
Affleck, who made a few headlines for not looking continuously thrilled during the Grammys, may have had his fill of red carpets lately doing press for his latest movie, Air. (Not that he isn't a good sport. "I had a good time at the Grammys," he later explained to The Hollywood Reporter. "My wife was going, and I thought, 'Well, there'll be good music. It might be fun.'" And, he noted, basically it was his "wife's work event.")
Meanwhile, forgive us for always forgetting what year it is when we think of this blast-from-the-past turned of-the-moment pair at any event. With the Met Gala postponed till September in 2021, they didn't waste a minute of their renewed couplehood and hit that carpet in style, even sharing a kiss through their goes-with-anything black masks. Lopez chose custom Ralph Lauren with a plunging neckline for that occasion, as well.
But this is Lopez...now.
Unsurprisingly, JLo Beauty earned the credit for her uncanny radiance, Ash K. Holm did her makeup, Lorenzo Martin mastered her hair, Tom Bachik did the nails and stylists Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi put it all together.
