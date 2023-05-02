Jennifer Lopez Is the Picture of Sexy Sophistication Baring Skin at Met Gala 2023

Jennifer Lopez paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld as a sexy lady-who-lunches in a halter-top Ralph Lauren gown and veiled cap at her 14th Met Gala.

Leave it to Jennifer Lopez to cause a collective jaw-drop. 

Attending her 14th Met Gala, the Hustlers star sauntered in toward the end of the stream of celebs parading into the Metropolitan Museum of Art, bringing the drama in a skin-baring Ralph Lauren halter dress and veiled fascinator in a nod to the evening's theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

Preferring a big reveal, Lopez kept her getting-ready details under wraps and teased her eventual arrival with several throwback shots posted to her Instagram Story of her past Chanel looks, courtesy of Lagerfeld. (The see-through dress the Out of Sight star wore to the Oscars in 2001? Chanel.)

And as usual, she was worth the wait. Though of course we weren't the only ones hoping she and Ben Affleck would attend for the first time together as a married couple. The pair tied the knot last July in Las Vegas and nailed the follow-through with a lavish Savannah, Ga.-set wedding bash in August.

photos
Met Gala 2023: Red Carpet Fashion
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Affleck, who made a few headlines for not looking continuously thrilled during the Grammys, may have had his fill of red carpets lately doing press for his latest movie, Air. (Not that he isn't a good sport. "I had a good time at the Grammys," he later explained to The Hollywood Reporter. "My wife was going, and I thought, 'Well, there'll be good music. It might be fun.'" And, he noted, basically it was his "wife's work event.")

Meanwhile, forgive us for always forgetting what year it is when we think of this blast-from-the-past turned of-the-moment pair at any event. With the Met Gala postponed till September in 2021, they didn't waste a minute of their renewed couplehood and hit that carpet in style, even sharing a kiss through their goes-with-anything black masks. Lopez chose custom Ralph Lauren with a plunging neckline for that occasion, as well.

But this is Lopez...now.

Unsurprisingly, JLo Beauty earned the credit for her uncanny radiance, Ash K. Holm did her makeup, Lorenzo Martin mastered her hair, Tom Bachik did the nails and stylists Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi put it all together.

John Shearer/WireImage

Cardi B

In Thom Browne

John Shearer/WireImage

Pedro Pascal

In Valentino

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

In Schiaparelli

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Bad Bunny

In Jacquemus

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jared Leto

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

In Jean Paul Gaultier

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Stephanie Hsu

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gisele Bundchen

In Chanel SS07 Couture

John Shearer/WireImage

Maluma

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Viola Davis

In Valentino

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lizzo

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jenna Ortega

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton

In Marc Jacobs

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway

In Atelier Versace

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Doja Cat

In Oscar de la Renta

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Billie Eilish

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie

In Chanel

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Bradley Cooper

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Janelle Monae

In Thom Browne

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

In Gucci

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Halle Bailey

In Gucci

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Alexandra Daddario

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Erykah Badu

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Alexa Chung

In Roisin Pierce

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Carolyn Murphy

photos
View More Photos From Met Gala 2023: Red Carpet Fashion

