Jennifer Lopez Is the Picture of Sexy Sophistication Baring Skin at Met Gala 2023

Watch : Met Gala 2023: Gisele Bundchen Steps Out SOLO Post Divorce

Leave it to Jennifer Lopez to cause a collective jaw-drop.

Attending her 14th Met Gala, the Hustlers star sauntered in toward the end of the stream of celebs parading into the Metropolitan Museum of Art, bringing the drama in a skin-baring Ralph Lauren halter dress and veiled fascinator in a nod to the evening's theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

Preferring a big reveal, Lopez kept her getting-ready details under wraps and teased her eventual arrival with several throwback shots posted to her Instagram Story of her past Chanel looks, courtesy of Lagerfeld. (The see-through dress the Out of Sight star wore to the Oscars in 2001? Chanel.)

And as usual, she was worth the wait. Though of course we weren't the only ones hoping she and Ben Affleck would attend for the first time together as a married couple. The pair tied the knot last July in Las Vegas and nailed the follow-through with a lavish Savannah, Ga.-set wedding bash in August.

Relive the most memorable Met Gala entrances in recent years