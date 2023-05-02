Pete Davidson's Karl Lagerfeld Tribute on the Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet Is Cool AF

Watch : Met Gala 2023: This Year's Theme EXPLAINED

Pete Davidson is basically part of the furniture at the Metropolitan Museum of Art these days.

The former Saturday Night Live star walked his third straight Met Gala red carpet Monday night, solo unlike last year but radiating effortless chill just like the first time.

Keeping with the evening's theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," Davidson was dressed in head-to-toe Fendi Mens by Silvia Venturini Fendi: a long black coat over a colorful T-shirt, pendant necklace, black trousers and a black hat and gloves. (Lagerfeld, who also led Chanel and helmed his own eponymous label, spent 54 years as creative director at Fendi.)

Chase Sui Wonders, his Bodies, Bodies, Bodies co-star who he's enjoyed numerous PDA-punctuated outings together (including a Martha Stewart-approved visit to the domestic doyenne's Bedford, N.Y., estate), seemingly did not make the scene with him, but as we all know by now...

The Met Gala night is long, and anything can happen.

