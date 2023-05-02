Pete Davidson's Karl Lagerfeld Tribute on the Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet Is Cool AF

Pete Davidson is basically part of the furniture at the Metropolitan Museum of Art these days.
The former Saturday Night Live star walked his third straight Met Gala red carpet Monday night, solo unlike last year but radiating effortless chill just like the first time.
Keeping with the evening's theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," Davidson was dressed in head-to-toe Fendi Mens by Silvia Venturini Fendi: a long black coat over a colorful T-shirt, pendant necklace, black trousers and a black hat and gloves. (Lagerfeld, who also led Chanel and helmed his own eponymous label, spent 54 years as creative director at Fendi.)
Chase Sui Wonders, his Bodies, Bodies, Bodies co-star who he's enjoyed numerous PDA-punctuated outings together (including a Martha Stewart-approved visit to the domestic doyenne's Bedford, N.Y., estate), seemingly did not make the scene with him, but as we all know by now...
The Met Gala night is long, and anything can happen.
Now pretty much expected to attend as a certified man of distinction, Davidson told GQ in 2021 that he thought it was a joke when he heard he might get to attend that year's event, which was delayed till September after not being held at all in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But he leaned right in to the fashion-forward spirit of the party, picking a black Thom Browne tunic and cream tuxedo jacket with black trim out of the options presented to him.
"If you're gonna wear a dress," the comedian told GQ, "what better way or place to do it than the Met, you know? I'm really excited and really stoked that they thought I could pull this off, which is hilarious."
On the 2021 Met Gala red carpet, he joked with reporters about his "little slutty nun" outfit and said he was wearing sunglasses so the other celebrities couldn't see him staring at them.
Last year, however, he ditched the shades and picked a classic slim-cut black suit by Dior, the better to provide an assist to then-girlfriend Kim Kardashian, who stunned but angered the Internet when she showed up in the Bob Mackie-designed, Jean Louis-crafted beaded gown that Marilyn Monroe had to be sewn into in May 1962 to sing "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy.
After he and Kim broke up, Davidson was briefly linked to Emily Ratajkowski before pairing off with Wonders.
"I'm not, like, flexing, you know what I mean?" the 29-year-old said on the April 4 episode of Jon Bernthal's Real Ones podcast, reflecting on his already-storied romance history. "And these people that I've dated, I met them at work. I wasn't in anyone's DMs, no one was in mine. I worked at one of the five Hollywood epicenters of where you meet people and that's how it happened."
Scroll on for all the Lagerfeld-inspired looks at Met Gala 2023: