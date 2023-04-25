Disney Executive Dave Hollis’ Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : Rachel Hollis Recalls Seeing Ex Dave Hollis One Day Before His Death

Dave Hollis' cause of death has been determined.

The former Disney executive, and ex-husband of influencer Rachel Hollis, died of "toxic effects of cocaine, ethanol, and fentanyl," according to an Austin, Texas autopsy report obtained by NBC News.

His death—which was confirmed in February—was ruled as an accident by the report from the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office, which said that authorities found Dave unresponsive and declared him dead at the scene, according to Today.

The medical examiner also reported that high blood pressure and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease were additional factors in Dave's death, according to Today.

Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease occurs when plaque builds up in the arteries, according to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.

Dave had a "dilated and enlarged heart," as well as a history of high blood pressure, depression and alcohol and drug abuse, the report said, per Today.

"Mr. Hollis's underlying natural disease of the heart would have predisposed it to developing an abnormal rhythm," the report continued, "particularly in the presence of a stimulant drug such as cocaine."