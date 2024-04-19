20 Mother's Day Gifts Your Wife Actually Wants

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Mother's Day is the perfect opportunity to celebrate your partner and all the amazing things she's done for you and the family. While you can't go wrong with a colorful bouquet of flowers, Mother's Day is still a few weeks away. There's still some time for you to pick out a gift your wife would love to receive. She does deserve the best after all.
One Mother's Day gift idea that's sure to be a winner with any mom is something personalized. For instance, these shopper-fave minimalist rings from Etsy can be customized to put the name of your kids. These chic bar pendant necklaces from Etsy can also be engraved with names, short phrases, special coordinates and more.
Only the best will do this Mother's Day. So from budget-friendly gift ideas to personalized jewelry she'll treasure forever to splurge-worthy finds that are guaranteed to win you the best spouse award, we've rounded up Mother's Day gifts your wife would love to receive this year. Check those out below.
Dyson Limited Edition Airwrap Multi Styler in Pink and Rose Gold
The Dyson Airwrap is the hairstyling tool that does it all. Between the five unique attachments, you can curl, straighten, volumize, dry, and smooth hair all with just one tool. They even released a limited edition Mother's Day edition which boasts a pink and rose gold colorway.
Mignon and Mignon Kids Name Necklace Engraved Necklace
These customizable necklaces from Mignon and Mignon on Etsy are perfect for engraving your kids' names, the coordinates of their birth place or a simple thoughtful message. You can choose to get these in gold, rose gold or silver.
Tarte Quick Stick Waterproof Shadow & Liner Trio
The Tarte Quick Stick Waterproof Shadow and Liner is a complete game-changer. It's a dual-ended product with an eyeliner on one side and a shadow on the other. These cream formulas are easy to use because they're mess-free. This product is super long-lasting and it's waterproof for up to 12 hours, according to the brand. If you are trying to make the most of your commute and sleep in a little bit longer, you can easily use the Tarte Quick Sticks when you're on the go, at least in my experience.
QVC has an amazing deal on a trio of Tarte Quick Sticks. You can get three for just $39. They would cost $78 if you bought them separately on another site. Make your mornings easier and save some money on this Tarte trio.
Multiple Name Ring by Caitlyn Minimalist
This is another customizable jewelry piece that's sure to please. You can get these rings in sterling silver, 18K gold or rose gold, and you can even choose which font you'd like to use. Etsy shoppers rate these rings highly and many rave over how gorgeous and well-made they are.
L’Occitane Journey to Provence Gift Set
Your wife will enjoy relaxing with L'Occitane gift set which will make her feel like she's in a spa. It includes a hand wash, body lotion, hand cream, and pillow mist, all of which are infused with the relaxing scent of lavender.
Customizable Soundwave Image and Recording
Now here's a Mother's Day gift idea that's totally unique. You and the kids can record a special message for mom, and Rusty Barn Company on Etsy will turn that message into a displayable sound wave image with a QR code that takes her to your message. It's definitely a gift she'll remember for years to come.
Ashley Chiang Birth Month Flower 3D Art
This is another unique Mother's Day gift idea that your wife would love to receive this year. These 3D art pieces feature the 12 birth month flowers. You can get one to represent the whole family and turn it into a cool, quilt-like piece.
Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26
Coach's Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bags are the perfect mix of glam and playful. It's made of Nappa leather and smooth leather, and features a detachable short and long strap. There are several colors to choose from.
Zocilor Convertible Bag
Zocilor's best-selling convertible bag with 21,900+ five-star reviews can be used as a backpack, a purse or a shoulder bag. It comes in over 20 colors including beige, camel, light green and light pink. It's made with vegan leather, which reviewers say feel super soft. Plus, there are a ton of pockets inside and out. Your wife will have no problem keeping everything nice and organized. Numerous reviewers who are moms say this bag is a total win for anyone with kids.
Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow for Neck, Chin, Lumbar and Leg Support
If you're a family that loves to travel, this top-rated twist memory foam travel pillow is a must-have. Unlike the average travel pillow, this contours to almost any shape and position for ultimate comfort. You may even want to snag one for yourself! It comes in a several colors.
Calming Lavender Heat Pillow
Treat your wife to this calming lavender heat pillow that will help her unwind after a long, tiring day. It comes in two cute floral prints and is stuffed with locally sourced barley and lavender filling.
Wireless Pro™ Scent Diffuser
This scent diffuser is so much better than a candle because it will last forever. It scents up to 600 square feet instantly which is why hotels use it to create that all-encompassing scent. There are so many scents to choose from, but if your wife is a Bravo fan, she'll appreciate Real Housewife of Miami Lisa Hochstein's collaboration, which includes an oil that smells of citrus, rose, amber, and musk.
Sephora Favorites Deluxe Best-Selling Mini Perfume Sampler Set
Sephora's deluxe perfume sampler sets make great luxury gifts because not only do you get to try all kinds of different fragrances, they also come with a voucher that can be exchanged for a full size version of the perfume you like most. This set includes perfumes from Carolina Herrera, Gucci, Burberry, and more.
Nodpod Weighted Eye Mask
This highly rated weighted eye mask is one gift your wife is sure to be grateful for. It was made to help soothe migraines, calm anxiety and help you unwind. It's made with "ultra-soft" cotton jersey and microfiber fleece, and features four weighted pods that contour to the user's face.
Slip Silk Pillowcase
Slip's luxurious silk pillowcases are beloved by so many for their beauty benefits. In fact, one reviewer called it a "woman's best friend."
Tory Burch Ines Slide
Ready for some splurge-worthy gift ideas? First up is Tory Burch's Ines slide. They're chic, comfortable and guaranteed to be a favorite for spring and summer.
Fossil Carlie Three-Hand Rose Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Watch
Who wouldn't be delighted to receive a gorgeous watch from Fossil, especially one in that beautiful rose gold? She's are to get a ton of compliments when she wears this out.
Coach Baby Bag In Signature Canvas
This super luxe baby bag features Coach's signature canvas and sleek smooth leather contrasts. It's very spacious, features a detachable strap with a 21.5-inch drop and it comes with a changing pad. It's the perfect gift for new moms.
Superga Cotu Sneaker
Superga's fan-fave sneakers are chic, comfortable and perfect for moms who are instantly on the go. They come in multiple colors like the classic all-white.
Mother's Day Self-Care Gift Set
Treat your wife this Mother's Day to the gift of self-care. This gift set features several of Uncommon Goods' best-selling wellness products including the ultra relaxing lavender shower steamers, therapy dough, an affirmation deck and so much more.
