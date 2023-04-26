Gigi Hadid’s Daughter Khai Proves She’s Next in Fashion With These Adorable Photos

Watch : Bella Hadid Shares RARE PICS of Gigi Hadid's Daughter

Gigi Hadid's daughter is the "favoritest gift" of their family, according to the fashionista's sister Bella Hadid.

Although Gigi mostly keeps her 2-year-old daughter Khai out of the public eye, the model and her relatives occasionally share precious looks at how Khai is growing up, whether that's on the family farm in Pennsylvania or celebrating holidays with dad Zayn Malik (who split with Gigi in 2021).

Most recently, in honor of Gigi's 28th birthday, Bella shared rare photos of the mother-daughter duo bonding over nature with matching updos. Gigi was pictured in a pair of sweats and leaning over her daughter, who was dressed in rainbow pants and a blue cardigan amongst autumn leaves. Another sweet snap showed both Khai and Gigi pretty in pink, as the tiny tot sat on mom's lap while the Next in Fashion host had her makeup done.

But one of the biggest ways Khai seems to be taking after her mom is her love of the farm. Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid has posted pics of the family spending time together while feeding baby cows and riding horses, proving Khai might be the littlest horse girl of the group.