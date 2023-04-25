Meet Matt Kaplan: All the Details on the Man Alex Cooper Is Calling Her Fiancé

It's time to learn a little more about Mr. Sexy Zoom Man (a.k.a Matt Kaplan.)
The 39-year-old is the fiancé of Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper, and he's someone whose identity has been a topic of curiosity amongst fans for some time.
Prior to announcing their engagement, Alex only referred to Matt as Mr. Sexy Zoom Man on the podcast while leading a private relationship with him. But now, the pair are set to wed, and Alex has thus revealed who her special someone is after he popped the question in March at their shared home.
"I never thought I would announce who he was or post a picture of us," Alex told W Magazine in an interview published April 24. "And now here I am."
Revealing Matt's identity isn't the only thing Alex didn't always see herself doing: While speaking about their engagement, the 28-year-old shared that she wasn't always certain about tying the knot.
"Matt and I had talked about having kids together, but I was always unsure if marriage was something that I wanted," she told the outlet. "Growing up, I never wanted to conform to something that society is telling us: to get married to a man and live happily ever after."
However, her feelings on marriage became clear during their romance: "With Matt, it immediately was obvious to me, once our relationship progressed to the point that it was time, that yes, I would love to marry him."
Now that Alex has said "yes" to his proposal, say "yes" to learning more about Matt Kaplan.
He is a producer and CEO.
The 39-year-old is the founder and CEO of ACE Entertainment. Per their website, Ace Entertainment is a production company and financier for Gen Z and Millennial projects in film, TV and more.
Matt has produced movies included To All the Boys I've Loved Before, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, The Perfect Date, Before I Fall and The Lazarus Effect.
He is the former president of Awesomeness Films.
Prior to starting ACE Entertainment, Matt was the president of Awesomeness Films, per his LinkedIn profile. He held this position from June 2015 to December 2017.
He grew up in Los Angeles with a love for films and football.
Reflecting on his childhood, Matt shared during a 2020 episode of the Hollywood Unscripted podcast that he had two passions growing up.
"Football and movies, that's about all I did as a kid," he recalled. "When you grow up in Los Angeles, that's kinda what you see in front of you."
He studied at Columbia University.
Matt noted on the podcast episode that during his time at the Ivy League university, he majored in film and played on the college football team as quarterback.
"That was a great experience," he said. "I loved being in New York and being able to play football."
He used to date an Olsen twin.
Matt and Ashley Olsen dated for three years, per People. The two, who reportedly parted ways on good terms, split in 2004 as it was difficult to make long distance work.
He was married to Claire Holt.
Prior to finding love with Alex, Matt was married to actress Claire Holt.
Back in 2015, the actress confirmed their engagement by taking to Instagram with the news. After the former couple tied the knot in April 2016, Matt filed for divorce in April 2017, one day before their one-year wedding anniversary.
At the time, he cited irreconcilable differences for their split.
He has love for Alex's fanbase.
When asked how Matt feels about having the Call Her Daddy fanbase know his identity, Alex told W Magazine, "Matt is so private, but he also loves the Daddy Gang. Every week he's like, 'How's the episode going? Do they like it?' It's weird for him, but it's also my life, and he's fully embraced it. He trusts me."