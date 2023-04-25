Meet Matt Kaplan: All the Details on the Man Alex Cooper Is Calling Her Fiancé

Watch : Alex Cooper Reveals Her DREAM List of Guests for Call Her Daddy

It's time to learn a little more about Mr. Sexy Zoom Man (a.k.a Matt Kaplan.)

The 39-year-old is the fiancé of Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper, and he's someone whose identity has been a topic of curiosity amongst fans for some time.

Prior to announcing their engagement, Alex only referred to Matt as Mr. Sexy Zoom Man on the podcast while leading a private relationship with him. But now, the pair are set to wed, and Alex has thus revealed who her special someone is after he popped the question in March at their shared home.

"I never thought I would announce who he was or post a picture of us," Alex told W Magazine in an interview published April 24. "And now here I am."

Revealing Matt's identity isn't the only thing Alex didn't always see herself doing: While speaking about their engagement, the 28-year-old shared that she wasn't always certain about tying the knot.