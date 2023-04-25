Honey Boo Boo Is Pretty in Pink for Prom Night With Boyfriend Dralin Carswell

Watch : Honey Boo Boo Reveals She's Got a Boyfriend

Here comes a memorable prom night.

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson had a fairytale evening during her high school prom festivities in Georgia.

For the April 22 event, Alana wore a bubblegum pink gown bedazzled in sparkles. The 17-year-old also spared no detail when it came to accessories, completing the look with silver jewelry and a manicure to match.

As for her glam, Alana's hair was styled in a half-up, half-down curly ponytail and her makeup included pink eyeshadow and blush.

And Alana didn't attend the party without a date. The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum was accompanied by boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 21, who wore black pants, a white polo shirt and a baseball cap to to the event. The couple arrived to the party in a carriage pulled by a white horse with pink flowers and feathers adorning its shoulders.