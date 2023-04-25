Honey Boo Boo Is Pretty in Pink for Prom Night With Boyfriend Dralin Carswell

Here comes a memorable prom night.
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson had a fairytale evening during her high school prom festivities in Georgia.
For the April 22 event, Alana wore a bubblegum pink gown bedazzled in sparkles. The 17-year-old also spared no detail when it came to accessories, completing the look with silver jewelry and a manicure to match.
As for her glam, Alana's hair was styled in a half-up, half-down curly ponytail and her makeup included pink eyeshadow and blush.
And Alana didn't attend the party without a date. The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum was accompanied by boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 21, who wore black pants, a white polo shirt and a baseball cap to to the event. The couple arrived to the party in a carriage pulled by a white horse with pink flowers and feathers adorning its shoulders.
Though the process of getting ready for the event was stressful, the reality star's mom June "Mama June" Shannon was happy with the result.
"She looked so beautiful," June said, per Daily Mail. "She was so pleased the day went well even though it was chaotic and all everything was a bit last minute getting ready for prom."
Alana and Dralin first went Instagram official in 2021 and have remained strong since then, as seen by his frequent appearances on her social media and trips to fan events. In fact, Alana previously shared just how close she is with him.
"If you see me anywhere, you're most likely going to see my boyfriend," she told E! News in 2021. "It's just me and my boyfriend, that's all it is."
Certainly, there was no one else Alana would've chosen to be her prince for her storybook prom night.